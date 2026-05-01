Flyers fan returns stick York tossed into crowd after OT series-winning goal

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Cam York used a golf analogy to explain how the stick he used to score the series-clinching overtime goal for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Wednesday ended up in the Xfinity Mobile Arena stands.
"When I threw it, I wanted it to be like a 60-degree trajectory, but it caught on my glove and made it like a 5-iron," he said Friday.
The stick landed in the hands of Flyers fan Jack Brode, but it's back in York's possession following a meet-up after practice Friday.
"When my career is done with and over with, I want to have some things to look back on and remember and cherish," York said. "This was obviously a special moment for me. ... For him to just give it back for kind of nothing, really appreciate that.
"That's the one of the best things about Philly fans is they love their players, and they want their players to perform at the highest level that they can, so really appreciative of that guy back there that I just met."