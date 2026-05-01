Flyers fan returns stick York tossed into crowd after OT series-winning goal

Brode, a native of Newtown, Pennsylvania, about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia, grabbed the stick after it landed on his wife's shoulder.

"I sort of saw it come down," he said. "It must have bounced off of hands or shoulders, and I just saw it kind of laying across the shoulder of my wife. She didn't even know that he threw the stick. She didn't know about the stick until I had it in my hand, and I just reached out and grabbed it."

Brode said returning the stick was an easy call after he got in touch with the Flyers.

"It's Flyers history, but it's Cam's history more than anybody else," Brode said. "It obviously felt good to be able to return it to a professional player who wants that for his own memorabilia. Then just to meet any professional hockey player, particularly a Flyer, particularly the guy who scored the game-winning, series-winning overtime goal was, as you can imagine, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

In addition to meeting York after practice, Brode was given two tickets to a game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Second Round, an autographed jersey, and a stick York signed with the message, "Glad you're OK."

"It was unfortunate that it came at him so fast, but glad he's all right," York said. "If that was going to happen to any fan, Philly fans are as tough as they get, so I figured even if it did hit him that he was going to still enjoy the moment and be happy. So, it was a cool moment for both of us and glad he enjoyed the game."

As far as the stick, it won't be traveling with York for Game 1 against the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS).

Instead, it's going right into his personal memorabilia collection.

"I'm not going to reuse it," York said. "I'm just going to frame it. I feel like it'd be a crime to reuse this one, to be honest."