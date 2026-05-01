Flyers fan returns stick York tossed into crowd after OT series-winning goal

Defenseman appreciative of Philadelphia fan who ‘are as tough as they get’

York signed stick

© Adam Kimelman

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Cam York used a golf analogy to explain how the stick he used to score the series-clinching overtime goal for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Wednesday ended up in the Xfinity Mobile Arena stands.

"When I threw it, I wanted it to be like a 60-degree trajectory, but it caught on my glove and made it like a 5-iron," he said Friday.

The stick landed in the hands of Flyers fan Jack Brode, but it's back in York's possession following a meet-up after practice Friday.

"When my career is done with and over with, I want to have some things to look back on and remember and cherish," York said. "This was obviously a special moment for me. ... For him to just give it back for kind of nothing, really appreciate that.

"That's the one of the best things about Philly fans is they love their players, and they want their players to perform at the highest level that they can, so really appreciative of that guy back there that I just met."

PIT@PHI, Gm 6: York sends Flyers to the Second Round with OT winner

Brode, a native of Newtown, Pennsylvania, about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia, grabbed the stick after it landed on his wife's shoulder.

"I sort of saw it come down," he said. "It must have bounced off of hands or shoulders, and I just saw it kind of laying across the shoulder of my wife. She didn't even know that he threw the stick. She didn't know about the stick until I had it in my hand, and I just reached out and grabbed it."

Brode said returning the stick was an easy call after he got in touch with the Flyers.

"It's Flyers history, but it's Cam's history more than anybody else," Brode said. "It obviously felt good to be able to return it to a professional player who wants that for his own memorabilia. Then just to meet any professional hockey player, particularly a Flyer, particularly the guy who scored the game-winning, series-winning overtime goal was, as you can imagine, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

In addition to meeting York after practice, Brode was given two tickets to a game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Second Round, an autographed jersey, and a stick York signed with the message, "Glad you're OK."

"It was unfortunate that it came at him so fast, but glad he's all right," York said. "If that was going to happen to any fan, Philly fans are as tough as they get, so I figured even if it did hit him that he was going to still enjoy the moment and be happy. So, it was a cool moment for both of us and glad he enjoyed the game."

As far as the stick, it won't be traveling with York for Game 1 against the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS).

Instead, it's going right into his personal memorabilia collection.

"I'm not going to reuse it," York said. "I'm just going to frame it. I feel like it'd be a crime to reuse this one, to be honest."

"It was unfortunate that it came at him so fast, but glad he's all right," York said. "If that was going to happen to any fan, Philly fans are as tough as they get, so I figured even if it did hit him that he was going to still enjoy the moment and be happy. So, it was a cool moment for both of us and glad he enjoyed the game."

As far as the stick, it won't be traveling with York for Game 1 against the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS).

Instead, it's going right into his personal memorabilia collection.

"I'm not going to reuse it," York said. "I'm just going to frame it. I feel like it'd be a crime to reuse this one, to be honest."

Related Content

Flyers gained 'a lot of belief' following March road trip prior to playoffs

Andersen vs. Vladar goalie matchup in Eastern Conference 2nd Round

Hurricanes to play Flyers in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: Hurricanes-Flyers series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Flyers ready for 'clean slate' against Hurricanes in Eastern 2nd Round

Flyers players Zegras, York, ring bell, fire up fans at 76ers game

Vladar rides 'belief' to OT shutout with 42 saves in Flyers’ clinching win

Short Shifts

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Flyers players Zegras, York, ring bell, fire up fans at 76ers game

Fleury, his kids hype Wild fans before Game 6 of Western Conference 1st Round

Jon Gruden hypes up Lightning fans before Game 5 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Gagne ‘ignites the orange’ for Flyers before Game 6

Pastrnak scores saucy breakaway goal in overtime to force Game 6

Buffalo fans sing ‘O Canada’ after microphone mishap

Penguins fans cheer Lemieux in attendance for Game 5

MLB’s Springer rocks full hockey gear for practice

Kopitar applauded by teammates, fans, even referees after final NHL game

Canadiens legend Savard lights the torch at Game 4

Flyers forward Dvorak makes stunning skate save in Game 4

St. Louis reveals his comfort TV show: 'Seinfeld makes me disconnect'

Canadiens legend Cournoyer carries torch into Bell Centre for Game 3

Youppi gifts Caufield’s dad Canadiens hats before Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 24

Ferrell, Smith support Kings in Game 3 of West 1st Round

Ovechkin attends Hershey Bears Calder Cup playoff game