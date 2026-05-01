Start time for Stanley Cup Playoff game on May 2 announced

Hurricanes host Flyers at 8 p.m. ET to start 2nd round

2026 SCP logo on white 2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced that the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes will begin on Saturday, May 2, in Raleigh. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ABC in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. The complete Second Round schedule will be announced when available.

The Hurricanes and Flyers will play their first head-to-head playoff series. Carolina has an all-time record of 9-7 in its first series against a franchise (including a 1-2 mark from when the club was known as the Hartford Whalers), while Philadelphia is 13-7.

The complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.

Latest News

Ducks win Game 6, eliminate Oilers in Western 1st Round

Stars early Stanley Cup Playoff exit 'tough to swallow' amidst high expectations

Wallstedt’s 1st NHL playoff experience ‘so much fun’

Ducks to play Golden Knights or Mammoth in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hughes ‘difference-maker’ as Wild advance to Western 2nd Round

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Hughes scores winner in 3rd period, Wild eliminate Stars in Western 1st Round

Avalanche to play Wild in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Flyers players Zegras, York, ring bell, fire up fans at 76ers game

Dobes' rise key for Canadiens ahead of Game 6 against Lightning

Fleury, his kids hype Wild fans before Game 6 of Western Conference 1st Round

Brodin out for Wild against Stars in Game 6 of Western 1st Round

Hagel, Lightning 'will learn a lot about ourselves' in Game 6 at Canadiens

3 Things to Watch: Oilers at Ducks, Game 6 of Western Conference 1st Round

Mammoth ‘confident’ they can rebound vs. Golden Knights in Game 6

Swayman at 'a different level' for Bruins heading into Game 6

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today