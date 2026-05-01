Start time for Stanley Cup Playoff game on May 2 announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced that the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes will begin on Saturday, May 2, in Raleigh. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ABC in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. The complete Second Round schedule will be announced when available.

The Hurricanes and Flyers will play their first head-to-head playoff series. Carolina has an all-time record of 9-7 in its first series against a franchise (including a 1-2 mark from when the club was known as the Hartford Whalers), while Philadelphia is 13-7.

The complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.