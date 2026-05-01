Ducks turn on the power in 6-game series win against Oilers

ANAHEIM -- Behind every prolific power play is often a fruitful plan, and the Anaheim Ducks displayed it well during the Western Conference First Round.
After finishing 23rd in the NHL on the power play during the regular season (18.6 percent), the Ducks flipped the script against the Edmonton Oilers and went 8-for-16 with the man-advantage, helping them win the best-of-7 series against the two-time defending Western Conference champions in six games.
"We certainly got some confidence from our power play in the playoffs, and winning the series," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said after the series-clinching 5-2 win in Game 6 on Thursday.
The Ducks, who finished third in the Pacific Division, will face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Utah Mammoth in the second round. Vegas leads that series 3-2 with Game 6 in Salt Lake City on Friday (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360, SN).
Orchestrating the Anaheim power play was assistant coach Jay Woodcroft, who was head coach of the Oilers from Feb. 10, 2022, until he was fired on November 12, 2023, following a 3–9–1 start to the season.