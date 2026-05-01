Ducks turn on the power in 6-game series win against Oilers

He was replaced by current Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch.

"Jay's got an awareness to a lot of their tendencies, a lot of their predictable movements, or what their mannerisms are. Basically, what to expect," Quenneville said of the Oilers. "He was very helpful, and our power play being that strong with two different units was very well done."

Four players accounted for the eight power-play goals against the Oilers.

Cutter Gauthier, who scored an Anaheim-leading high 41 goals during the regular season, scored three with the man-advantage in the series. Alex Killorn and Mikael Granlund had two each and Troy Terry scored the other.

The Ducks have scored at least one power-play goal in 10 straight games dating back to the regular season.

Terry's power-play goal in Game 1 against the Oilers gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead late in the second period before Anaheim surrendered two goals in the final 11:30 of the third and lost 4-3.

The Ducks scored two more power-play goals in a 6-4 win in Game 2, another in the 7-4 victory in Game 3, and twice with the man-advantage in the second period of Game 4, erasing a two-goal deficit in the eventual 4-3 overtime win.

“They completely took advantage of any power play they had,” Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "It started early in the series."