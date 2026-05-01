Stars lose West 1st Round to Wild, scoring depth among factors

Here are five reasons the Stars were eliminated:

1. Another Game 1 loss

The Stars have lost nine of their past 11 Game 1s in a playoff series, dating to the 2021-22 season. Nearly 70 percent of the time, the NHL team that wins the first game in a best-of-7 series goes on to win it. The Stars have recently bucked that trend, having won five of the past nine series. However, they lost Game 1 and were unable to protect home-ice, losing two of three home games in the series after going 26-11-4 at home in the regular season.

2. Even-strength woes

The Stars went 209:56 without scoring an even strenght goal in the series. The drought lasted from Jason Robertson's goal at 13:48 in Game 3 in a game in which they went on to win in double overtime, to 16:08 of the second period of Game 6 in which Dallas was eliminated from the playoffs.

Of the 15 goals scored by Dallas in the series, only four of them were even-strength goals. Compare that to the 11 goals that Dallas scored with an extra attacker, either from the power play (nine), an empty-net goal when on the power play (one), or with goaltender Jake Oettinger pulled for the extra attacker (one).

In the 2025 Western Conference Final, Dallas managed to score only five even-strength goals in a 4-1 series loss to the Edmonton Oilers. For the second year in a row, the inability to find ways to create offense at even strength directly led to their exit from the playoffs.