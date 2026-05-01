Stars lose West 1st Round to Wild, scoring depth among factors

3. Shallow Depth
The lack of even-strength scoring was compounded by a lack of scoring from beyond top players.
Forwards Robertson (five goals) and Wyatt Johnston (four goals) continued their regular-season dominance, in which they became the first teammates in franchise history to score 40 or more goals in the same season (45 each). Forwards Mikko Rantanen only had one goal after he had 22 in the regular season, and Matt Duchene had two goals after he had 16.
The number of playoff goals generated beyond those players? Three; two by defenseman Miro Heiskanen and one by forward Borque.
4. Hintz hurt
Forward Roope Hintz did not play the entire postseason after suffering a lower-body injury in a regular-season game against the Colorado Avalanche on March 6. Though he began skating midway through the series, Hintz was unable to return. His speed, playmaking, and face-off abilities caused forwards to have to play up the lineup to fill his hole on the top line, which likely was a key factor in the lack of scoring for Dallas overall in the series.
He had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 regular-season games and has been a big-time playoff performer for the Stars with 12 points in 17 games last season and 44 points in 51 games over the past three postseasons.
5. Fatigue factor
Fatigue could have been a factor for the Stars, who had played the third-most playoffs games (62) in the past three seasons from 2023-25, reaching the Western Conference Final in each. Only the Florida Panthers (68 games) and the Edmonton Oilers (59 games) had played more entering this postseason.
Combined with a compressed schedule due to the 2026 Winter Olympics, the amount of games with shortened offseasons in between may have finally caught up to the Stars.