3 Things to Watch: Sabres at Bruins, Game 6 of Eastern 1st Round

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins will try to once again extend their season when they host the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden on Friday.

David Pastrnak scored in overtime in Buffalo in Game 5 on Tuesday, and had a message for Bruins fans afterward.

"Just be loud, please, and be patient," he said of Game 6 in Boston. "We're going to shoot the puck, don't worry."

It has not been lost on the Bruins the way in which they last left their fans, after an ugly Game 4 loss left them one loss away from an end to their season. It was their second straight loss on home ice, and one in which they never really competed, going down 4-0 en route to a 6-1 defeat.

Since they went to Buffalo and won Game 5, though, they have vowed to be better, to "redeem" themselves in the eyes of their fans, to extend the series to a winner-takes-all Game 7.

"We owe them one for sure, at least," defenseman Nikita Zadorov said, of the Bruins fans. "It was embarrassing effort in Game 4. That's not what our fans paid money for, to come and see us play that way. So we're glad we got the win the other night and we have a chance to redeem ourselves in front of our crowd."

But standing in their way are the Sabres, the team that won the Atlantic Division and that sees itself as entirely capable of coming into Boston and taking a game, because they've already done it, twice, outscoring Boston 9-2 in the process.

The Sabres know what they have to do and how they have to play to end the series.

"We were right there," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said of Game 5. "We had a chance to execute on two or three plays that, if we execute, we're getting a breakaway before they get their breakaway, but we didn't execute. We missed out on opportunities. And some of the opportunities we missed out (on), we won't miss out on tonight.

"Our game is in a good place. We know we're playing a team with a strong defensive structure and we've got to be able to break it down. We've got to get inside, got to get pucks going to the inside. … The opportunities were there. Maybe we're not going to get as many, but we know we're going to get them."