Hughes ‘difference-maker’ as Wild advance to Western 2nd Round

It felt like Hughes had it all night long.

He got the Wild going, giving them a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle after dragging the puck to the inside with such silkiness to ruin Radek Faksa's chances of blocking the shot.

Hughes picked up the only assist on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal that got the Wild back even, 2-2, at 17:02 of the second period. It was his shot from the left point that created the chance for the puck to ping-pong to Tarasenko's backhand in the slot.

And then, with 9:22 remaining in the third period, it was Hughes smartly delivering the puck to the net from the left side, looking farside for center Ryan Hartman but knowing traffic was there and the chance of the puck banging in off a skate or a leg or a body was good.

It hit off Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, got past an aggressive Jake Oettinger, and set off a celebration that got louder and louder as Boldy scored a pair of unassisted empty-net goals in the final 1:31.

"'Hughesy' was at the top of his game tonight," Wild coach John Hynes said. "He was a difference-maker in many different ways. Obviously, the way that he drove offense and was able to score, but I thought in general his competitive nature tonight -- puck battles, defending, the way he skated and competed throughout the game on both sides of the puck, was high level."

There was an uptick in confidence and belief for what the Wild could accomplish this season as soon as they acquired Hughes in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12.

"When you have a player of that caliber, he just changes the dynamic of your team and the way your team sees itself," Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said.

Said Hynes, "I would say the second part of that is who he is, how he plays, the type of character he has. He fit in really well with the group. He's a great teammate. So, you're adding a superstar player that is a superstar person."

Hughes, for his part, said he doesn't think about his ability or the opportunity to author signature performances like the one he had Thursday.

"I probably think similar to what 'Bolds' and Kirill (Kaprizov) and Brock (Faber) are thinking before games," he said. "These guys are ultra-competitive. You see shifts where this guy (Boldy) is clearly trying to take over the game. That's what we're trying to do, put our impact on the game."