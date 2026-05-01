Stars early Stanley Cup Playoff exit 'tough to swallow' amidst high expectations

"It's another year gone, another opportunity where you don't accomplish your goal, and that's the worst part for me ... for all of us," Stars forward Matt Duchene said. "You got a really good caliber team and that's the hardest thing to swallow right now."

A 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 at Grand Casino Arena in the Western Conference First Round made it official, bringing to a sudden end a season built on postseason pedigree and Stanley Cup expectations.

"The thing is, there's probably six to eight of us in the League (thinking we're Stanley Cup contenders), and somebody wins and somebody loses, so that's a hard pill to swallow, especially for all the work our guys have put in and how much character we have in our team," Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. "With the regular season success you have, you expect more, but it just goes to show you how hard it is to win."

It was a disappointing outcome for a team that reached the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons and was widely considered as having one of the League's most complete playoff rosters after finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Central Division (112 points, 50-20-12).

"It's hard to win. You just kind of keep punching your ticket, and then try to have things line up and punch your way through," Gulutzan said. "That's the only thing you can do in this League. That's why (the Stanley Cup) is the hardest trophy to win."

Instead of another deep run, the Stars exit the playoffs searching for answers after being outworked and outmaneuvered by a more opportunistic opponent.

Minnesota dictated much of the series, controlling pace at 5-on-5 and capitalizing on Dallas' mistakes. The Wild’s depth proved decisive, while the Stars struggled to generate consistent offense outside of brief surges. When Dallas did push, it often ran into tight defensive structure or timely saves that muted momentum.

"I think (Minnesota goalie) Jesper Wallstedt played really well ... I mean, (Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger) played great too, but we just couldn't find those timely goals," Duchene said. "They're a really good defensive team. (Minnesota coach John) Hynes is a really good defensive coach, but we had our looks, we had our shots, we had our shot attempts, and just weren't able to produce enough 5-on-5 and that'll be something to grow going forward."