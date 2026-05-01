ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Dallas Stars skated off the ice on Thursday with a reality few around the organization expected -- an early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs that fell dramatically short of championship aspirations.
Stars early Stanley Cup Playoff exit 'tough to swallow' amidst high expectations
Injuries, defensive breakdowns led to defeat against Minnesota despite strong lineup
© David Berding/Getty Imag
"It's another year gone, another opportunity where you don't accomplish your goal, and that's the worst part for me ... for all of us," Stars forward Matt Duchene said. "You got a really good caliber team and that's the hardest thing to swallow right now."
A 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 at Grand Casino Arena in the Western Conference First Round made it official, bringing to a sudden end a season built on postseason pedigree and Stanley Cup expectations.
"The thing is, there's probably six to eight of us in the League (thinking we're Stanley Cup contenders), and somebody wins and somebody loses, so that's a hard pill to swallow, especially for all the work our guys have put in and how much character we have in our team," Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. "With the regular season success you have, you expect more, but it just goes to show you how hard it is to win."
It was a disappointing outcome for a team that reached the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons and was widely considered as having one of the League's most complete playoff rosters after finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Central Division (112 points, 50-20-12).
"It's hard to win. You just kind of keep punching your ticket, and then try to have things line up and punch your way through," Gulutzan said. "That's the only thing you can do in this League. That's why (the Stanley Cup) is the hardest trophy to win."
Instead of another deep run, the Stars exit the playoffs searching for answers after being outworked and outmaneuvered by a more opportunistic opponent.
Minnesota dictated much of the series, controlling pace at 5-on-5 and capitalizing on Dallas' mistakes. The Wild’s depth proved decisive, while the Stars struggled to generate consistent offense outside of brief surges. When Dallas did push, it often ran into tight defensive structure or timely saves that muted momentum.
"I think (Minnesota goalie) Jesper Wallstedt played really well ... I mean, (Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger) played great too, but we just couldn't find those timely goals," Duchene said. "They're a really good defensive team. (Minnesota coach John) Hynes is a really good defensive coach, but we had our looks, we had our shots, we had our shot attempts, and just weren't able to produce enough 5-on-5 and that'll be something to grow going forward."
Dallas was outscored 14-4 at 5-on-5 in the series. Until Mavrik Bourque's goal at 16:08 of the second period in Game 6, the Stars hadn't scored 5-on-5 since Game 3 and had gone 209:56 of consecutive game play without a 5-on-5 goal.
"I mean, since I got here, and it's only been two years, the standard here is Stanley Cup or nothing, basically," Bourque said. "That's the standard."
Said Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen: "I think we have a great team, and we have been close (to the Stanley Cup Final). You're not going to win every year and it's hard to win. We have to learn from this and get better. Obviously, you want to get to the Final and get the Cup, but everybody else wants to do that too. ... We just have to get better."
Injuries compounded the challenge. The Stars were without center Roope Hintz throughout the series, a loss that has rippled through the lineup and limited their ability to generate sustained pressure at even strength.
"(Hintz) is a huge part of our team at both ends of the ice," Heiskanen said. "It would have been nice to have him, but that's how it goes in hockey. I think we still had a chance to win, but we weren't good enough to do that."
Hintz has not skated with the Stars since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche on March 6. He had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games. The 29-year-old has 69 points (27 goals, 42 assists) in 95 career playoff games.
Dallas generated flashes of its offensive identity, but lacked the sustained pressure that defined its success in previous playoff runs.
"I know lots of you are going to go to 5-on-5 scoring, but we didn't defend well enough," Gulutzan said. "The chances we gave up were a lot higher quality than what we were getting with the territory we had. We tried to reset a little bit (in Game 6) with our identity, getting back to being a lot more stingy in our effort, but give them credit. We didn't make them work hard enough for their Grade A's and they've got great players that capitalized. I thought we could have been better defensively in this series."
The setback raises offseason questions for a franchise firmly in its championship window. The Stars remain talented and deep, but the abrupt ending will force introspection about how a team built for playoff hockey came undone so soon.
"Sometimes it takes a few times knocking on the door before you can break through, and we have a really good team, really good group, and we'll keep trying to get better," Duchene said. "It's always tough to swallow and it doesn't matter when you lose. When you have a team that you believe can win, you feel like it's a missed opportunity, but we'll sit on that for a little bit and then pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and keep pushing forward."