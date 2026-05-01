Rantanen fined maximum for cross-checking in Game 6 with Stars

Dallas forward penalized for actions against Wild forward Kaprizov

Mikko Rantanen DAL fined game 6

© David Berding/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov during Game 6 of the teams’ First Round series in Minnesota on Thursday, April 30, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 4:15 of the third period. Rantanen was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

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