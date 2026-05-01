Oilers done in by injuries to McDavid, Draisaitl in 1st-round loss to Ducks

3. Playoff grind: The Oilers have been in more playoff games (81) than any other team since 2022 and the grind may have taken a toll on their core players. The Oilers went to the Stanley Cup Final in the previous two seasons, losing to the Florida Panthers each time. Edmonton has also played in three of the past four Western Conference Finals and was eliminated by the team that went on to win the Stanley Cup for four consecutive seasons prior to being eliminated by Anaheim. Edmonton was not able to match Anaheim’s energy in the series for extended periods.

4. Special teams: The penalty kill struggled with Dickinson not at 100 percent and forward Adam Henrique lost for the rest of the series when he sustained a lower-body injury in Game 1. Dickinson and Henrique were key components of the Oilers penalty kill. Anaheim was 8-for-16 on the power play (50 percent) and scored at least one power-play goal in each game of the series. Conversely, Edmonton did not have a power-play goal in three of the six games and finished 4-for-14 in the series (28.6 percent). They were a League best 30.6 percent on the power play in the regular season.

5. Goaltending: Connor Ingram took over as the No. 1 goalie for Edmonton toward the end of the regular season and started five of the six games in the playoffs. He had a 2-3 record with a 3.86 goals-against average and .876 save percentage. Tristan Jarry started Game 4 for Edmonton and gave up four goals on 38 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss. He had a 3.84 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in his one start. Lukas Dostal started every game of the series for the Ducks and while he didn’t have eye-popping numbers with a 3.87 goals-against average and .874 save percentage, he did come up with big saves at opportune times for Anaheim.