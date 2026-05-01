Oilers done in by injuries to McDavid, Draisaitl in 1st-round loss to Ducks

Here are five reasons the Oilers were eliminated:
1. Injuries: Each of Edmonton’s star forwards, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, were not at 100 percent in the series. Draisaitl returned for Game 1 of the playoffs after missing the final 14 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on March 15. McDavid sustained an ankle injury in Game 2 of the first round when he got tangled up with teammate Mattias Ekholm and Ducks forward Ian Moore at 3:57 of the second period. Forward Jason Dickinson was also not at 100 percent after blocking a shot in a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on April 8 and missing the final three games of the regular season. Dickinson scored two goals in a 4-3 win in Game 1, but missed Game 2 and 3, before returning for the final three games of the series with limited mobility.
2. Defensive lapses: Defense had been an issue for the Oilers throughout the regular season, and their deficiencies were exposed by the young, fast, and talented Ducks. Edmonton was careless with the puck at times, creating odd-man rushes for Anaheim, which it capitalized on numerous times throughout the series. The Oilers also struggled to win battles in front of the net, which cost them in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4. The defensive struggles kept Edmonton from being able to hold leads in three of its four losses. The Oilers scored first in five of the six games of the series.