Wallstedt’s 1st NHL playoff experience ‘so much fun’

But that doesn't happen without Wallstedt's read on Blackwell's Grade A scoring chance.

"First I thought it was more of a 2-on-1 kind of, and I was challenging the first shooter pretty hard," Wallstedt said. "And then he kind of stopped up, so I tried to get back to the post. Obviously, as soon as the pass goes over I just have to get there as quick as possible and get set. I felt like I was in good position where the save looked easy, hit me in the chest and I can scrape in the rebound."

He did it so calmly, covering the puck with his glove to stop the clock with 10:25 remaining, getting to the pre-scheduled media timeout, allowing the Wild time to regroup, which they clearly did so effectively.

"He was terrific," Hughes said. "I feel really confident in him. He's kind of got this swagger it feels like a little bit. Maybe you can call it ice in his veins. For him to show out like he did was impressive."

It was especially impressive because two weeks ago Wallstedt had no idea what this was all about.

He was named the Wild's starting goalie the day before Game 1, a surprise move considering he was considered the No. 2 behind Filip Gustavsson for most of the season, starting 33 games to Gustavsson's 49.

Game 1, in fact, was his first postseason game of any kind since playing two games for the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs in 2023, when he was 20 years old.

Then came last season, when Wallstedt slumped in the AHL, looking nothing like the star goalie he's becoming right before our very eyes in the NHL.

But that's forgotten now, history, because that was all before Wallstedt fully understood what the Stanley Cup Playoffs are about and what he's capable of doing in them.

Now, he gets it, and it's pretty freaking obvious.

"To think that he's only 23 and to handle the pressure and play big like he did," Hughes said, "we're going to need him to continue to do that, but for the next couple of years he'll be pretty scary I think."