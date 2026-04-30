Gallagher returns with signature performance to spark Canadiens to Game 5 win

It set the tone in a game that the Canadiens would never trail in.

“I was happy that he was able to give us an early lead, you know,” St. Louis said. “And you know where he’s going to go. He's going to go right to the area where he scored that goal. That’s where he’s going to go. And I think it came at a time in the series where I think we needed a little more of that.”

Consider this, too: Through five games, the Canadiens’ top line of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky has yet to score a 5-on-5 goal. In comparison, it took Gallagher just 180 seconds to score one.

And when the puck went in, he was flooded with emotion.

“It’s excitement,” he said. “For me, it means a lot of things, obviously, like my mom, people in my life that meant a lot to me. And there’s a little moment when you enjoy it.”

Indeed, as he celebrated the goal, his thoughts momentarily turned to his late mother Della, who passed in March 2025 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. She would have been proud, he thought.

His teammates certainly were.

“He’s a playoff guy and knows the types of games he needs to be in, and he was awesome,” Canadiens forward Jake Evans said. “Even if he didn’t score, he’s meant a whole lot to this group.

“He talks about maturity. And he’s a big reason why we were so mature in the third period, not just going up 3-2 but keeping our composure to hold onto the lead.”

Evans then chuckled when reminded of a second-period scrum where Gallagher emerged from a sea of four Lightning players without a helmet and a welt near his right eye.

“It’s like that every game he plays, not just this one,” Evans said with a laugh. “His helmet will come off, and he’ll probably have a cut on his face but that’s who he is.

“He’s a competitor who goes into the dirty areas. And he’s pretty good at getting under guys’ skins as well.”

Most impressive was the fact that Gallagher’s fingerprints, literally and figuratively, were all over this Canadiens win despite seeing only 6:48 of ice time. In his 10 shifts, he had more of an impact than a handful of his teammates have had in the entire series.

“You grind all season to have this opportunity,” Gallagher said. “So you just want to enjoy it. You can’t get lost in the importance of everything. You can’t forget to have fun. And that’s definitely part of it.”