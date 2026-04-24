3 Things to Watch: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 3 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

MONTREAL -- Martin St. Louis knows just how much this hockey-crazed city is cranked up for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

In fact, the Montreal Canadiens coach was reminded of that when he arrived at Bell Centre for the team’s morning skate and saw all the preparations being completed for the huge fan party outside the building.

“I walked in this morning to get a coffee and there’s 20-30 porta potties outside,” St. Louis said before breaking into a chuckle, noting yet another reflection of the passionate Montreal hockey culture preparing to see which team will go ahead in the best-of-7 series that is deadlocked 1-1.

“It’s just the magnitude of this market and being front and center," St. Louis said. "Being part of it, it’s not something I take for granted … There’s nothing like being behind the bench of the Montreal Canadiens. And when you magnify that with the playoffs, well, it’s pretty cool.”

The Canadiens took home ice advantage away from the Lightning with their 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on Sunday. They appeared to be on their way to taking a two-game advantage in the series when they carried a 2-1 lead late into Game 2 only to see Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov score the equalizer at 12:33 of the third period before defenseman J.J. Moser won it for Tampa Bay at 12:48 of overtime for the 3-2 victory.

Now, with the matchup whittled down to a best three-out-of-five, the series shifts to Montreal, where the young Canadiens got a taste of the local postseason vibe a year ago when they lost their first-round series in five games (4-1) to the Washington Capitals.

“Playing playoff games in this building a year ago, you learned about starting on time and keeping it simple early,” forward Cole Caufield said. “It’s going to be loud and exciting but we have to stay level-headed.”

For their part, the Lightning plan to do the same, especially early on.

“The more success you have from the start, the quicker it will quiet down the building,” Tampa Bay forward Nick Paul said.

Teams that have taken a 2-1 lead in a best-of-7 series have won the series 69 percent of the time (396-178) in NHL history.