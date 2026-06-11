3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It's down to a best-of-3 in this unpredictable, no-lead-is-safe Stanley Cup Final, and the Carolina Hurricanes have home-ice advantage heading into Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

The teams split the first two games of the series here before also splitting Games 3 and 4 in Las Vegas.

The Hurricanes evened the series with a 5-3 win in Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

"We're pumped," Carolina forward Taylor Hall said. "We're excited to be at home. I think our game has been trending in the right direction all series long, doing a lot of really good things. We feel like we're an in-shape team. We can go as long as this needs to go. The fact that we had three short series to start with (four-game sweeps of the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first two rounds and a five-game victory against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final), we're confident where we're at."

When a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 74.1 percent of the time (20-7), including 83.3 percent when the home team triumphs (15-3) and 55.6 percent when the road team is victorious (5-4).

"Who can explain some of the things that have gone on in this series?" Vegas coach John Tortorella said. "One thing as a coach you look for as long as they care, as long as they're trying, that's all you can ask. And there will be some crazy things that go along with it."

Game 5 will be a wild ride if the trends of this series continue.

All four games in the series have featured a multi-goal lead lost, most notably when the Hurricanes came back from a 4-0 hole to force overtime in Game 3.