Canadiens ‘ready’ for more Stanley Cup Playoff hockey in Montreal

On Wednesday, workers were busy setting up the infrastructure for fan zones outside the arena. Everywhere you looked, scaffolding was being installed, things were being hammered, all in preparation for what stands to be one huge postseason party.

How will this young Canadiens team handle all the hype and hoopla that continues to swell with each passing hour the clock ticks toward opening face-off?

“I mean, they’ll be ready,” coach Martin St. Louis said Wednesday. “They know they’ll have the support from the fans. They’ll be ready.”

If so, they’ll have the chance to show that the moment isn’t too big for them.

Keep in mind that postseason success hasn’t been a recent regularity for this franchise, despite the fact it has won more Stanley Cup championships (24) than any team in League history. In fact, the last playoff series the Canadiens won prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was in 2015, when they defeated the Ottawa Senators in the first round in six games.

In 2020, they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in the best-of-5 Stanley Cup Qualifiers that was played in the bubble in Toronto because of the concerns about the coronavirus.

In 2021, they went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Lightning in five games. In the process, ongoing COVID concerns meant only 3,500 tickets for home games in Montreal were permitted after health officials denied the request to increase it to 10,500 (50 percent capacity) before Game 3.

Five years later, these Canadiens are an entirely different team. Gone are the Shea Webers, the Carey Prices, the Corey Perrys, replaced by the likes of 26-year-old captain Nick Suzuki, 25-year-old wing Cole Caufield, Slafkovsky, a 22-year-old power forward, and Hutson, a 22-year-old defenseman who won the Calder Trophy last season as the NHL’s top rookie.

All four got their first taste of NHL postseason hockey one year ago when the Canadiens were eliminated by the Washington Capitals in five games in the best-of-7 first round. During individual sit-downs with NHL.com last month, Suzuki, Hutson and Caufield said the experience of feeling the energy of this hockey-mad city at playoff time was like nothing else and only accelerated their passion and desire to go through it again.