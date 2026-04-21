Hedman ‘doubtful’ to play for Lightning in Eastern 1st Round

TAMPA -- Victor Hedman could return to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday, but it’s unlikely he will do so in the Eastern Conference First Round.

The defenseman and Lightning captain hasn't played since leaving during the first period of a 6-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on March 19 because of an illness, missing their final 15 games of the regular season.

On March 25, the team announced Hedman was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. The 35-year-old had 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) and was limited to 33 games.

Hedman, who has been around the team, was on the ice after Tampa Bay’s optional morning skate ahead of Game 2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Lightning, who are looking to advance past the first round for the first time in four seasons, trail 1-0 in the best-of-7 series.

Cooper said Hedman could return, “at some point, I think, but not right now.”

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,” the coach said, “but I’d say I’d put that on the doubtful side for this series.”

Hedman played the first 15 games of the season but sustained an undisclosed injury on Nov. 8 and didn't return until Dec. 6, missing 12 games. He played just three games after that before being placed on injured reserve Dec. 11. Four days later, the Lightning announced he would have a procedure on his elbow that would likely keep him out until February. Hedman missed 22 games.