Hedman ‘doubtful’ to play for Lightning in Eastern 1st Round

Defenseman unlikely for entire series against Canadiens, hasn’t been in Tampa Bay lineup since March 19

Hedman update april 21

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

TAMPA -- Victor Hedman could return to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday, but it’s unlikely he will do so in the Eastern Conference First Round.

The defenseman and Lightning captain hasn't played since leaving during the first period of a 6-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on March 19 because of an illness, missing their final 15 games of the regular season.

On March 25, the team announced Hedman was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. The 35-year-old had 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) and was limited to 33 games.

Hedman, who has been around the team, was on the ice after Tampa Bay’s optional morning skate ahead of Game 2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Lightning, who are looking to advance past the first round for the first time in four seasons, trail 1-0 in the best-of-7 series.

Cooper said Hedman could return, “at some point, I think, but not right now.”

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,” the coach said, “but I’d say I’d put that on the doubtful side for this series.”

Hedman played the first 15 games of the season but sustained an undisclosed injury on Nov. 8 and didn't return until Dec. 6, missing 12 games. He played just three games after that before being placed on injured reserve Dec. 11. Four days later, the Lightning announced he would have a procedure on his elbow that would likely keep him out until February. Hedman missed 22 games.

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He played Tampa Bay's final three games prior to the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics before joining Team Sweden but missed a 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA in the quarterfinals with a lower-body injury he sustained during warmups. Hedman recovered in time to play for the Lightning when they resumed play Feb. 25 and skated in their first 12 games after the break before leaving against the Canucks.

The 2017-18 winner of the Norris Trophy voted as the best defenseman in the NHL, Hedman is first in Lightning history among defensemen in games (1,164), goals (172), assists (639) and points (811). He helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the 2020 postseason.

The No. 2 pick by Tampa Bay at the 2009 NHL Draft, Hedman has 120 points (23 goals, 97 assists) in 170 playoff games.

In addition to Hedman, the Lightning will be without defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous, who sustained an undisclosed injury in a collision with Canadiens forward Josh Anderson in the second period of Montreal’s 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 on Sunday.

Declan Carlile, who had three points (one goal, two assists) in 42 games this season after playing a total of four NHL games the previous two seasons, will replace D'Astous in the lineup and make his NHL playoff debut.

“I’m excited,” Carlile said. “It’s tough not to know what’s at stake. Obviously, everyone wants to play in the playoffs.”

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