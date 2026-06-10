Reilly Smith upbeat despite being out of Golden Knights lineup in Cup Final

LAS VEGAS -- Reilly Smith has seen it all when it comes to his time with the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s still shocked by how many fans show up for open practices.

“I'm always surprised that no one has to work on a Monday morning,” Smith said. “It's been that way for nine years, and that hasn't changed.”

Other things, however, have changed.

Smith, who is in his second stint with the Golden Knights, was an alternate captain in his first six seasons playing for them before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 28, 2023. But he has been a healthy scratch for three straight rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including all four games against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Cup Final.

Smith hasn’t dressed since May 1, when Vegas eliminated the Utah Mammoth with a 5-1 victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round.

“I wish he could play, but yeah, it's competition,” said forward William Karlsson, who was part of the inaugural Golden Knights team in 2017-18 with Smith. “He's been a good teammate off the ice here. I wish he could be out there battling with us.”

With the series tied 2-2, Vegas will need to win two of the next three games to hoist the Stanley Cup for the second time. The best-of-7 Final continues with Game 5 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Until his name is called, Smith said he understands the selflessness required for a team to be successful.

“For every winning team, what you need when games get close are blocking shots and sacrificing yourself for the team -- those are paramount,” Smith said. "I've always been a big advocate of that.”