'Slap Shot' goalie enjoying Dobes, Canadiens' ride in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The opening scene, as you explain a few rules to sportscaster Jim Carr, is cinematic genius. How many takes did it take to do that to the satisfaction of director George Roy Hill?

"Just one. Andrew Duncan (who played Carr) wasn't nervous in rehearsal, so I was able to hit the floor with my stick to demonstrate slashing. But when the cameras rolled, he was nervous and his shin came up. I hit him hard. The look of pain on his face is absolutely real. It was shot in a gym and in rehearsal I got up and went to get a drink of water. The director liked that so much, he put a water cooler in the scene. It was fantastic to play Denis Lemieux. I think he was funny and he was touching."

The equipment you wore in "Slap Shot" isn't quite the battle armor that today's goalies wear. You must feel for today's guys who are run over in the crease and drilled with shots because you were injured even before filming began.

"I was ready to do my own stunts, even if I'd only played forward in hockey and practiced just a bit with goalie equipment. Two days before we began shooting, I was on the ice with the actors, players and the director, who told everyone not to take slap shots at me from inside the blue line. But Jerry Houser (playing Dave 'Killer' Carlson) was excited and so was I. He fired from maybe 15 feet out, hitting the inside part of my knee where I wasn't protected. I was almost crying in pain. But I made the save and it brought the Chiefs closer as a team. A doctor came to the hospital and evaluated my knee. He put me on crutches for three weeks. I went back to the hotel, almost certain that I'd lost my job. Then Paul Newman came in with a food basket and a bottle of fine Napoleon brandy. A little later, the guys wrote a song and sang it in my room, telling me I was their goalie. For action sequences I had a double, Ron Docken. He was left-handed, so we couldn't switch back and forth. Ron saved my life."