Lightning even series with wild, physical Game 2 victory

After two days for the players to switch cities and fans to try to relax, the series resumes with Game 3 on Friday at what should be an off-the-hook Bell Centre in Montreal (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, The Spot).

How crazy, physical and heart-stopping was Game 2?

At one point in the first period there were four Lightning players in the penalty box. When they were shown on the videoboards, a graphic was put over them that said, “Standing Room Only -- No Vacancy.”

While Lightning forward Corey Perry was yelling at the Canadiens players in the opposite penalty box, his teammate Brandon Hagel made a mock crying gesture toward the Montreal penalty box, then grabbed a towel in the box and pretended to wipe tears away.

“We were just saying hi,” Perry joked.

A few seconds later, when the P.A. announcer tried to let the crowd know what the penalties were after a wild scrum that had multiple players in each box, he said, “Corey Perry, a double minor for roughing. Everyone else, two minutes each.”

“We all knew it was going to be like that,” Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle said. “They lost (Game 1), so we knew they were going to try to change something. We expected it.”

Things hit a fever pitch at 5:14 of the second period, when Hagel and Canadiens power forward Juraj Slafkovsky dropped the gloves, and then Hagel, who opened the scoring at 8:40 of the first period, dropped Slafkovsky with a fierce right hand.

“Whatever it takes to win,” said Hagel, who also had a goal and an assist to complete the Gordie Howe Hat Trick. “Sometimes it’s going to take fighting, sometimes it’s obviously going to take scoring.

“Everyone knows what we are when we play with emotion, not just myself. Guys are willing to try to bring everyone into the fight, and that is what I was trying to do a little bit.”

In all, the teams combined for 52 penalty minutes, 77 hits and endless skirmishes.

“I thought we were great. I mean, I don’t think they can overwhelm us physically,” Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. “Everyone stuck together. At one point, there were five guys in the box. It’s nice to see the guys fight and scratching for everything out there.”

It’s all part of playoff hockey, Cooper said.

“It’s two proud teams. You have to do what you have to do to advance,” Cooper said. “And I always say, the enemy has a vote, and they’re trying to take what you want. It’s our job, we’re just going to keep pushing forward, and like I said, regardless of how we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it.”