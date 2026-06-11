RALEIGH, N.C. -- Brandon Bussi likely will start again for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Bussi likely to start again for Hurricanes in Game 5 of Cup Final
Made 1st playoff start in Game 4 win against Golden Knights
© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images
The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 after Bussi made 18 saves in his first Stanley Cup Playoff start in a 5-3 victory in Game 4 at Vegas on Tuesday.
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour would not discuss which goalie would start, but Bussi was in the starter's net during the morning skate, with No. 3 goalie Pyotr Kochetkov in the other net, and was the first goalie off the ice when it was over. Frederik Andersen, who started Carolina's first 16 games this postseason, did not participate in the morning skate, but Brind'Amour said, "He skated this morning early," after he did not dress for Game 4.
"As far as the lineup goes, that's all I'm going to talk about," Brind'Amour said. "Everybody's available. That's all I'm going to say."
Brind'Amour also wouldn't say if Andersen will dress as the backup if he doesn't start. The 36-year-old is 13-2 with 1.89 goals-against average .910 save percentage and three shutouts in the playoffs, but struggled in the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final, allowing 12 goals on 65 shots for a 4.44 GAA and .815 save percentage.
Andersen was replaced by Bussi after allowing four goals on 16 shots in the first two periods of a 5-4 double-overtime loss in Game 3. Bussi stopped 18 of 19 shots in relief -- his first appearance since the Hurricanes regular-season finale on April 14 -- and responded when Brind'Amour called on him to start Game 4.
"Bus Man has been great," Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. "It's not an easy job stepping in and doing what he did, and he's going to have to keep doing that if you want a chance. He's a big goalie that battles hard and grinds and finds ways to get wins, so we're happy with any goalie that's in our organization that's in the net."
Although Brind'Amour said earlier this week that Andersen is not injured, he said goalie coach Paul Schoenfelder told him on Monday, "Freddie needs a little break." Brind'Amour gave Andersen the night off completely on Tuesday, dressing Kochetkov as the backup.
Bussi started and made the most of the opportunity, likely earning another start in Game 5.
The 27-year-old has stopped 36 of 40 shots in his two appearances in the Cup Final for a 2.28 GAA and .900 save percentage.
"He's prepared for this moment for almost two months now," Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. "I mean, you could talk to him, he's a pretty easy guy to talk to, calm, cool and collected. I think that leads down from Freddy too. Freddy's a lead-by-example guy. You never know his emotions. He's a calm, cool, collected guy as well.
"It's good to see Bussi getting the opportunity."
Bussi hadn't played in the NHL before this season, toiling in the American Hockey League for four seasons with Providence, plus a four-game stint in the ECHL with Maine in 2022-23, after signing with the Boston Bruins as an undrafted free agent in 2022 following his junior season at Western Michigan. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Florida Panthers as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2025, but was claimed off waivers by the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 when the Panthers tried to send him to Charlotte of the AHL.
With Kochetkov limited to nine games by a lower-body injury that required surgery and Andersen struggling at times, Bussi made a team-high 39 starts during the regular season and was 31-6-2 with a 2.47 GAA, .895 save percentage and two shutouts.
"Bus has been a staple for us back there, and he's done a great job what he's been asked to do," Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller said. "He's stepped up, he's been nothing but what we expected, and he's been really a calming presence back there, and comes up and makes the big saves where we need them."