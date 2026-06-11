Bussi likely to start again for Hurricanes in Game 5 of Cup Final

"Bus Man has been great," Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. "It's not an easy job stepping in and doing what he did, and he's going to have to keep doing that if you want a chance. He's a big goalie that battles hard and grinds and finds ways to get wins, so we're happy with any goalie that's in our organization that's in the net."

Although Brind'Amour said earlier this week that Andersen is not injured, he said goalie coach Paul Schoenfelder told him on Monday, "Freddie needs a little break." Brind'Amour gave Andersen the night off completely on Tuesday, dressing Kochetkov as the backup.

Bussi started and made the most of the opportunity, likely earning another start in Game 5.

The 27-year-old has stopped 36 of 40 shots in his two appearances in the Cup Final for a 2.28 GAA and .900 save percentage.

"He's prepared for this moment for almost two months now," Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. "I mean, you could talk to him, he's a pretty easy guy to talk to, calm, cool and collected. I think that leads down from Freddy too. Freddy's a lead-by-example guy. You never know his emotions. He's a calm, cool, collected guy as well.

"It's good to see Bussi getting the opportunity."

Bussi hadn't played in the NHL before this season, toiling in the American Hockey League for four seasons with Providence, plus a four-game stint in the ECHL with Maine in 2022-23, after signing with the Boston Bruins as an undrafted free agent in 2022 following his junior season at Western Michigan. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Florida Panthers as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2025, but was claimed off waivers by the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 when the Panthers tried to send him to Charlotte of the AHL.

With Kochetkov limited to nine games by a lower-body injury that required surgery and Andersen struggling at times, Bussi made a team-high 39 starts during the regular season and was 31-6-2 with a 2.47 GAA, .895 save percentage and two shutouts.

"Bus has been a staple for us back there, and he's done a great job what he's been asked to do," Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller said. "He's stepped up, he's been nothing but what we expected, and he's been really a calming presence back there, and comes up and makes the big saves where we need them."