Hagel eager to accept role of 'bad guy' for Lightning in Game 3 at Montreal

Hagel likely wouldn't want it any other way. He's the heart and soul of the Lightning, getting his teammates and fans fired up after a scrum in Game 2 and exhorting them to get going by waving his arm up and down on his way to the penalty box.

"The kid does everything," teammate Corey Perry said. "He's an emotional leader of our club."

If Hagel on Friday continues to do what he's done for the Lightning this season, he could become Public Enemy No. 1 in Montreal pretty quick if he's not there already. The 27-year-old from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, scored an NHL career-high 36 goals and finished with 74 points in 71 games. He has three goals and one assist through the first two games of the first round.

On a team with gifted offensive forces in forwards Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel, and gritty, talented forwards in Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli, Hagel seems to have the total package -- the grit, the scoring, the leadership qualities.

Take Game 1, when he scored twice and had one hit and three shots on goal. He played a team-high 25:27, including 5:14 on the power play and 4:36 short-handed.

He had seven penalty minutes and one hit in Game 2. He played 23:52, including 3:26 on the power play and 3:59 short-handed.

"He does everything for us," Kucherov said. "He kills penalties. He's on the power play. He's a hell of a player. We are lucky to have him."

He can do it all and will do it, case in point, the fight at the 4 Nations, when he was not only defending his team, but a whole country.

"I think that kind of defined what he is," Cooper said. "And it's not that he's a fighter, but he is going to do anything to win regardless of the task.

"And I think you watch that in the way he plays and how he played for us (in Game 1), and every respect he conducts himself. He is one of the major pulses of our team. He is vocal. He's got everything you want in a player and a skill set to prove it."