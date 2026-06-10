Bussi holds back tears after seeing parents at Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes goalie made 18 saves against Golden Knights in 1st postseason start to even series

CAR Bussi postgame

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Tuesday was special for Brandon Bussi in more ways than one.

Not only did the Carolina Hurricanes goalie make his first career postseason start in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final (the third goalie in the expansion era to do so), but his parents, Ron and Lisa, were in the crowd to cheer him on.

After the game -- a 5-3 win for the Hurricanes against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas -- Bussi had to fight back tears when watching a clip of his parents celebrating the victory.

“Oh that’s pretty special,” Bussi told Sportsnet's Kyle Bukauskas, getting choked up. “They’re the reason why I’m able to do what I do. Their sacrifice means everything. They’re the best.”

With Frederik Andersen listed as a healthy scratch, Bussi got the start. The decision meant Ron and Lisa traveled to Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, just hours before puck drop.

“It means a lot,” Bussi said to Sportsnet. “It’s special. That’ll be a memory I’ll have forever.”

For his efforts, Bussi got the postgame rope in the Hurricanes locker room.

He also relieved Andersen during the third period of Game 3 on Sunday, making 18 saves on 19 shots.

The Game 4 victory tied the best-of-7 series 2-2, with Game 5 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, CBC, SN, TVAS).

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