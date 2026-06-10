Bussi holds back tears after seeing parents at Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Tuesday was special for Brandon Bussi in more ways than one.

Not only did the Carolina Hurricanes goalie make his first career postseason start in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final (the third goalie in the expansion era to do so), but his parents, Ron and Lisa, were in the crowd to cheer him on.

After the game -- a 5-3 win for the Hurricanes against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas -- Bussi had to fight back tears when watching a clip of his parents celebrating the victory.

“Oh that’s pretty special,” Bussi told Sportsnet's Kyle Bukauskas, getting choked up. “They’re the reason why I’m able to do what I do. Their sacrifice means everything. They’re the best.”