Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

The flight here was good, a lot of rest, just chilling. The flight wasn’t too bad today, it just kind of flew by. It’s good to get settled here, get outside a little bit, get a little walk in and get ready for tomorrow.

I’m a movie guy, so on the flight I will usually watch movies or listen to a podcast. I’m not at the card table. I usually just try to catch up on some rest, watching TV or whatever is usually on Netflix.

As for tonight, we are going to get a meal here at the hotel, chill out, maybe go for a walk or something, but just try to get some rest. It’s a pretty quick turnaround between Game 4 on Tuesday and Game 5 Thursday night, so just looking to get some sleep tonight and with an 8 o’clock start tomorrow, we’ll have a little bit more time tomorrow. Just going back to that 8 p.m. routine.

I think for both teams, you have to adapt to going back and forth between different time zones game by game. It's not something either team is used to in the regular season, but that's kind of what happens. You get to this time of the year, you're going to be dealing with tough schedule and travel and things like that, but that's part of the grind, that's what makes it fun.

And I am having fun. This is the best. This is the time of the year you dream about playing, playing in these big moments, these big series. It’s a great opportunity. Now we’re settled into the series, we're in the middle of it all, so I think we're just looking just to get better each and every game.

It's still been an unbelievable experience, and each game has been a grind, but it's a great experience.