Canadiens rally around Dach heading into Game 3 against Lightning

BROSSARD, Quebec -- The Montreal Canadiens demonstrated their pack mentality by standing together to defend Kirby Dach in the blame game.
The Canadiens center iced the puck in overtime and then lost coverage on J.J. Moser off the ensuing face-off before the Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman scored to give his team a 3-2 victory at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday to even the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round series 1-1.
“Obviously stuff doesn’t go your way all the time,” Montreal defenseman Jayden Struble said after practice Thursday. “Everything’s just heightened in the playoffs, which doesn’t help. But we all love him and we all know he’s a great player. At a certain point you’ve just got to tune everything out. The only opinions that matter are the ones inside this room. We all have his back and we’re here for him, and just move on, things happen.”