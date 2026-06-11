Eichel says 'I need to be better' for Golden Knights in Game 5

That's how close the margin of winning and losing has been in this topsy turvy matchup.

"You always wanted to be better," Eichel said. "I think that you're always going to be your hardest critic. I think I'm my hardest critic.

"I always believe I can play better and do more and contribute more. That's kind of how I think now."

Having won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023 has taught Eichel how quickly you need to flush away the memories of any close calls or disappointments in the roller coaster ride that is the NHL postseason.

"Well, you have to kind of do it quickly," Eichel said. "I mean, look how quickly we're playing Game 5, right? So, I mean, I think you might reflect on the previous game a little bit, both as a team and personally, and then try to make the adjustments you need to make, things that will improve your own game and the team game.

"You know, a day and a half later, after you've gone across the country, it's important to understand what hurt you, what made you successful, those types of things."

For his part, Vegas coach John Tortorella is confident that Eichel will elevate his play.

"I'm not worried about Jack," he said. "If there's one guy who accepts responsibility and gets it, he does.

"I mean, (last game) it's an inch away of being up 4-3, an inch away from tying it 4-4. And another chance off a face-off.

"We don't need to keep talking about chances. We do need him to score. We do need him to lead the way, but he'll accept the responsibility.

"It'd be a good time for him right now."