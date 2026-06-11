Eichel says 'I need to be better' for Golden Knights in Game 5

Forward has 2 assists, minus-3 against Hurricanes with series tied

Eichel VGK ahead of game 5

© Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jack Eichel says he needs to take his game to another level.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward plans on doing just that in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Through the first 16 games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 29-year-old had 18 points (two goals, 16 assists), was plus-7 and had his fingerprints all over the Golden Knights' march through the first three rounds.

The Final has been a different story. Eichel has just two assists and is minus-3 in the best-of-7 series, which is tied 2-2.

"Ya, I've had a few chances so far in this series," he said following the morning skate. "Obviously you want to see them go in, want myself to make a difference for the team, however that is, and knowing that I need to be better in order for us to win.

"So, ya, just trying to be better every game."

Eichel came excruciatingly close to being the potential hero in Game 4 on Tuesday when his attempt to break a 3-3 tie early in the third period went off the crossbar behind Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi. Less than four minutes later, Carolina took the lead for good on Jordan Staal's goal en route to a 5-3 victory at T-Mobile Arena that evened the series.

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That's how close the margin of winning and losing has been in this topsy turvy matchup.

"You always wanted to be better," Eichel said. "I think that you're always going to be your hardest critic. I think I'm my hardest critic. 

"I always believe I can play better and do more and contribute more. That's kind of how I think now."

Having won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023 has taught Eichel how quickly you need to flush away the memories of any close calls or disappointments in the roller coaster ride that is the NHL postseason.

"Well, you have to kind of do it quickly," Eichel said. "I mean, look how quickly we're playing Game 5, right? So, I mean, I think you might reflect on the previous game a little bit, both as a team and personally, and then try to make the adjustments you need to make, things that will improve your own game and the team game.

"You know, a day and a half later, after you've gone across the country, it's important to understand what hurt you, what made you successful, those types of things."

For his part, Vegas coach John Tortorella is confident that Eichel will elevate his play.

"I'm not worried about Jack," he said. "If there's one guy who accepts responsibility and gets it, he does.

"I mean, (last game) it's an inch away of being up 4-3, an inch away from tying it 4-4. And another chance off a face-off.

"We don't need to keep talking about chances. We do need him to score. We do need him to lead the way, but he'll accept the responsibility.

"It'd be a good time for him right now."

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