Golden Knights at home on road going into Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Asked if home ice means the same as it used to, Tortorella was emphatic, “I think it’s totally different from back in the day,” he said. “Back in the day when the game was played differently. I think the players policed the game back then. The game is policed by the League basically now, and I think it changes a lot of different things as far as the buildings.

“It’s just a different game. Whether you feel it’s good or bad, the changes in it, it’s totally different. I think you could talk to either coach or either team, they just want to play. This is the Finals and they just want to play, they don’t care what building they’re in.”

On Thursday, though, that building will be Lenovo Center, the site of the Golden Knights’ 5-4 win in Game 1 after going down 2-0, and the site of the Hurricanes’ 4-3 overtime win in Game 2 after going down 2-0. In Game 1, it was Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers scoring the first two goals; in Game 2, it was Golden Knights forward Brett Howden.

“I don’t see it as a huge difference, I guess, in the entire playoffs,” Golden Knights forward Mark Stone said. “I think now teams are so prepared, and deep throughout the lineup, that we’re not chasing matchups, so we just go out and play. So I think that’s the major difference.”

There’s also the fact that, at least in this series, no lead is safe.

If nothing else, the Golden Knights and Hurricanes have proved that over the first four games. Each of the four games has included a team rallying from a multi-goal deficit to tie or win the game, a first in Stanley Cup Final history. And each of the first four games has featured a tied game at some point in the third period.

“I think you’ve got to stay even-keeled,” Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “You can’t get too high or too low, no matter if you’re up, if you have a lead or if you’re down. This series there’s been a lot of that.

“But all year, I think we’ve been a resilient group. If we’re down, we’ve found ways to claw back into games, which is a great sign of a mature team. So that definitely gives us confidence in those situations. But I think when we get leads, obviously we want to be better in that regard.”