Hurricanes ‘harder to play against’ in playoffs this time, Tracy says

The longtime Hurricanes broadcaster joined this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast, recorded Wednesday, to give his impressions on Carolina, which is 6-0 this postseason and leads the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round.

"The core of this group has learned some really difficult, hard lessons in all of Carolina's playoff journeys," Tracy said. "I see physically a team that is harder to play against, which I think they needed to take those steps.

“And I see a team that has more mental toughness than I've ever seen certainly in Rod Brind'Amour's tenure. I think both of those things were on display to be able to value ending a series in short fashion like they did against a very good Ottawa team (in the first round). In the past, Game 4, the way especially things went in the second period, I think Carolina would have said, 'OK, we're going to go quietly into the night and we'll be ready for Game 5 back in our building.' I just thought that represented a lot of growth."

That growth, Tracy told co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, has to again be on display when the series shifts to Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia for Game 3 on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"I want to see them go on the road and whistle to whistle play a really mentally and physical hardened game," Tracy said. "Whistle to whistle."

Tracy broke down many of the reasons why the Hurricanes are perfect through six games in the playoffs. He cited the forward line of Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven. He referenced the goaltending of Frederik Andersen, which he believes is a continuation from the end of the regular season. He discussed the importance of forward Nikolaj Ehlers and defenseman K'Andre Miller, each in his first season with Carolina.