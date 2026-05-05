Flyers' young core gaining valuable playoff experience

The Philadelphia Flyers have a level of maturity that belies their abundance of youth.

Which is why coach Rick Tocchet isn't concerned with how his players might respond against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), despite trailing 2-0 in the best-of-7 series.

"Throughout the year, even when we called up (younger players), and just the team in general, very encouraged," Tocchet said Tuesday. "They've taken the information after a game that didn't go our way for whatever reason, and then applied it. That's maturity for me. I think this team has grown in those kind of aspects."

The Flyers' average age of 27 is tied with the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres for the second youngest among the 16 teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, just behind the Montreal Canadiens (26).

Among their key players are eight regulars age 25 or younger, a group keyed by rookie forwards Porter Martone (19), Denver Barkey (21) and Alex Bump (22).

None of them began the season in the NHL, but they formed one of the Flyers' top three lines in Game 2. Barkey, the "veteran" of the group with 43 games of regular-season NHL experience, started at center for the second time all season.

They were on the ice for Seth Jarvis' game-tying goal in the third period and Taylor Hall's overtime goal, but Tocchet said he won't hesitate to put them back into big spots.

"I know the kids were upset last game after the game," he said. "A couple of guys were upset because they were on the ice for the two, but they can't be upset because they're going to get another shot at it. They're going to go right back on the ice and they've got a lot of support from the organization and their teammates, so I think that's going to even help their development also."

The Flyers' 25-and-under group also includes forwards Matvei Michkov (21), Tyson Foerster (24) and Trevor Zegras (25), and defensemen Jamie Drysdale (24) and Emil Andrae (24).