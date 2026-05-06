MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche defeat Wild in Game 2 of Western 2nd Round

Colorado, which has yet to lose this postseason, extends series lead; Gustavsson allows 4 goals for Minnesota

Wild at Avalanche | Game 2 | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal and had two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche won 5-2 against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena on Tuesday.​

Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog each scored and tallied an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves for the Avalanche, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division and Western Conference.

Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Johansson each scored for the Wild, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central. Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves for the Wild in his first start this postseason.

Colorado leads the best-of-7 series 2-0 and has yet to lose a game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series will head to Grand Casino Arena for Game 3 on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Necas scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 2:51 of the first period when he cut across the high slot and sent a backhand shot off the glove of Gustavsson. MacKinnon drove the play into the zone down the left side and fed Necas as the trailing forward to set up the sequence.

Just six seconds later, Kaprizov tied it 1-1 at 2:57. He finished a breakaway with a wrist shot from the left hash that went top shelf past Wedgewood's glove. Mats Zuccarello deflected a pass to Ryan Hartman at the right side of the blue line, and Hartman backhanded it across to Kaprizov for the breakaway.

Landeskog scored a power-play goal to make it 2-1 at 8:24. Alone at the top of the crease, he one-timed MacKinnon’s one-touch centering pass past the left leg of Gustavsson.

Nicolas Roy extended it to 3-1 at 1:24 of the second period with a snap shot from the left hash that beat Gustavsson's blocker short side thanks to a centering pass from Ross Colton. 

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal at 13:18 of the third period to make it 4-1. He one-timed Nazem Kadri’s cross-ice pass far side past Gustavsson's glove from the top of the left circle.

Johansson cut it to 4-2 at 14:33. Danila Yurov's pass from below the goal line set Johansson up for the one-timer from the high slot that went off the left arm of Wedgewood.

Valeri Nichushkin scored into the empty net at 19:55 for the 5-2 final.

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