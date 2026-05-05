3 Things to Watch: Wild at Avalanche, Game 2 of Western Conference 2nd Round
Minnesota turns to Gustavsson in goal; Landeskog thriving for Colorado
© Michael Martin/NHLI
DENVER -- Filip Gustavsson will make his first start of these Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Minnesota Wild, who will look to even the series against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 at Ball Arena on Tuesday.
Gustavsson, who hasn't played since April 13 when he allowed five goals on 21 shots in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues, gets the nod after Jesper Wallstedt started the first seven playoff games for the Wild. Wallstedt allowed eight goals on 42 shots in the Wild's 9-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1 on Sunday.
"Every time you make a decision, you take a lot of things into account," Wild coach John Hynes said. "We've had two very good goalies all year long and Gus has played a lot of good hockey for us. 'Wally' has taken the brunt of the playoffs, he's played seven straight games, played very well. Quick turnaround at the end of the (first) series to come to Colorado.
"We have confidence in both of our goalies. They're both excellent, they've both played really good hockey. We believe either one of them can win us a game and I think it's a good opportunity to get Gus in the net. He's hungry to get in. He dealt with not playing for a while, obviously Wally played very well, our team won and continued to go through but we have another excellent goalie who's hungry to get back into the net."
It wasn't the greatest game for either goaltender on Sunday, but it looks as if the Avalanche will stay with Scott Wedgewood, who allowed six goals on 36 shots, to make his sixth straight start. Colorado coach Jared Bednar would not confirm that, but Wedgewood was in the starter's crease at the Avalanche's optional skate on Tuesday. Bednar is confident, however, that he can go back and forth between Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood if need be.
"I can't just go off, like, conventional thinking of like, 'It's just one goalie.' For me, it's not the way our team operated all year, and we had a lot of success. So I feel comfortable going with either guy," Bednar said. "I'll have reasons why I go to one guy and why I would go to the next guy, based on my conversations with them and how we're playing and how they're playing and when rest is needed. But I do feel comfortable that we could go to Blackwood at any point. He's been good for us."
Here are three things to watch in Game 2:
1. Defense first
That's what each team is preaching, anyway, coming into Game 2 after the crazy-offense filled Game 1. But saying it and doing it are two different things.
"This team, good skaters and good rush in the offensive zone. We just need to play a better skating game and stay on top these guys," Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov said of the Avalanche. "Sometimes you need more bumps and help you deal and stuff like this, like small details. Just don't give like (the) easy skating play."
Could Game 2 get crazy? Sure, anything's possible, especially in the playoffs, but it's unlikely. Could you imagine a full series of that type of game?
"I don't think that's sustainable. I think if teams are playing that type of defense, it's going to be a wild series that the coaches are going to hate," Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor said. "I'm sure both teams are looking to correct the same type of things: limit those chances, try to keep things out of the net-front area. I'm sure you're going to see a much different game tonight."
2. Landeskog thriving
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has looked great this postseason, with five points (two goals, three assists) in five games. It's not just the scoring and leadership the veteran provides but also the versatility to move around the lineup.
"Obviously one of the top players in the League, and the way he plays is, like, it's a very pronounced identity, I guess you'd say," Bednar said. "What he provides to one line, he provides the exact same thing to the next line. And there's a heaviness and a stoutness to his game that he's able to like, win puck battles, hang on to pucks in traffic, still make plays with great vision and the ability to create chances for himself and his linemates.
"So, if we need something on a line, and I can move him around a little bit to help some lines, then I'll do it on occasion. (Sunday) was one opportunity, left side face-off, he wins it, we end up getting a goal from (Nathan) MacKinnon to Makar out of it. He has a lot of tools in his toolbox, and his really trusted guy, so we'll try to, not just him, but all of our guys, move him around a little bit to try and help our team win and but he's certainly a guy that we've been able to do that with recently."
3. Makar vs. Hughes, Round 2
The two most recent Norris Trophy winners (Cale Makar last season and Quinn Hughes with the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24) awarded annually to the League's best defenseman, were fantastic in Game 1.
Hughes had a goal and two assists and played a game-high 28:57. Makar, who returned in the second period after being hit by Wild forward Marcus Foligno early in the first, had two goals and an assist in 17:11.
Makar can become the sixth defenseman in playoff history to have a four-game goal streak, joining Paul Coffey (five games in 1983), Victor Hedman (four in 2020), Ed Jovanovski (four in 2003), Mike Ramsey (four in 1983) and Bobby Orr (four in 1970).
Hughes can become the third defenseman in playoff history to have three consecutive three-point games, joining Coffey (three in 1985) and Denis Potvin (three in 1981).
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Danila Yurov -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Michael McCarron -- Yakov Trenin
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Nick Foligno
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Hunter Haight, Matt Kiersted, Bobby Brink, Calvin Petersen, Jeff Petry
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Nazem Kadri -- Nicolas Roy
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Nick Blankenburg -- Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Isak Posch, Jack Ahcan
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (undisclosed)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Gustafsson will make his first start this postseason after Wallstedt allowed eight goals on 42 shots in a 9-6 loss in Game 1. ... Hynes said there could be some game-time lineup decisions because of injuries, but didn't elaborate. ... Manson, a defenseman, is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Kiviranta, a forward, is expected to miss his fourth straight. ... Ahcan, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate. He has not played in the playoffs and last played April 14.