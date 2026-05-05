Lightning search for answers after latest early exit from Stanley Cup Playoffs

Despite the latest early exit, BriseBois believes the Lightning were as good as their record suggested (50-26-6) and the major moves made over the past few seasons will continue to keep the window for another Stanley Cup championship open. That includes signing Guentzel to a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value) after the 2023-24 season and trades for defensemen J.J. Moser and Ryan McDonagh, and forward Conor Geekie.

Tampa Bay won back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021, then reached the Cup Final in 2022 before losing to the Colorado Avalanche. It hasn’t seen the second round since.

"The past two seasons have featured two of the best teams we've had during our current run of 13 years," BriseBois said. "Being a Stanley Cup contender and the regular-season standings, and even more so the underlying numbers of those teams the last two years would corroborate that statement. Unfortunately, it hasn't translated into playoff success yet."

"Our window, we're still in it. I don’t know how long we're going to be able to extend it; my job is to try to extend it for as long as possible. I don't see the end in sight. We're continuing fighting that fight, and so far I think we're holding our own. We're in the fight every year."

There is some business for BriseBois to handle this offseason. Darren Raddysh, who set a Lightning record for defenseman with 22 goals, can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. Kucherov, who was second in the NHL this season with 130 points (44 goals, 86 assists), has one season remaining on his contract but can sign another contract with Tampa Bay on July 1.

"(Kucherov is) a phenomenal player,"BriseBois said. "And a key reason that we are as competitive as we are is how good a player he is, and I foresee him staying in our organization for a very long time, hopefully till the end of his career. He wants to stay, and we'd like him to stay. And then when we have something to announce, we'll make an announcement."

Kucherov, who turns 33 next month, said he was more concerned about improving his game. He had six points (one goal, five assists) through the first four games against the Canadiens before being held off the score sheet for the last three.

"It doesn't matter if (the series) goes seven or four or five, at the end of the day we didn't get the job done," Kucherov said. ""My game had to be better and it wasn't."

Hagel, who had six goals in the first four games and none in the last three, said there are no excuses for the lapses in effort during the series, especially in Game 5, a 3-2 loss that saw Montreal win the majority of puck battles.

"Losing out four years in a row, it doesn't start anywhere but us in the room," Hagel said. "You've got the best coach in the entire world, you've got people giving you game plans. At the end of the day, it's going to come down to your best players being your best players in big games. And (we’ve) done (that) for a long time, but obviously over the last four years it just hasn't been our best players being our best players in key moments."