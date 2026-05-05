Tuch hoping to lead hometown Sabres on extended postseason run

Krebs added six points (two goals, four assists) on a line Boston couldn’t contain.

“Our speed our size, 'Krebsie,' a really good part of his game is his relentlessness,” Thompson said, explaining the success and the part Tuch plays in it. “He’s got a motor on him. Moves his feet; he’s in quick, disrupts time and space. Tuch has such a long reach. So powerful and strong that when he does get to you, he just outmuscles guys. I feel like I have a long reach, anticipate plays well.

“I think when you have a combo of those three things, you can read plays and see where it is going and then we have the skating ability to get there and the strength to win battles.”

It has been like that all season for Tuch, who had 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 79 regular-season games, good for third on the team behind Thompson and Dahlin, the third time in the past four seasons Tuch has scored at least 33 goals -- he had 36 in 2022-23 and 2024-25.

“My job is to go out there and lead by example and just compete on every shift and do the little things that make it easy on the rest of my teammates,” he said. “We are on to a new series, a new team. We are going to play them at least four times, maybe seven, and it is going to be a battle every shift, every game and it is going to be different every game. You have to enjoy it, get excited for each game and come out swinging.”

Everyone in the Sabres dressing room knows Tuch will go out swinging for his all for his teammates, for the fans, for the city. This opportunity means the world, they know, because of what it represents.

“He hasn’t been a lifelong Sabre, but a life-long Sabre fan, being from the Syracuse area,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “You look at the way he has played, he has taken a lot of pride in the opportunity, with the way the year went for him, the way the playoffs are going for him.

“He wants to be a difference maker, game in and game out. This is the time of year when you need big moments out of big players. We want him to give us all he’s got, and he has so far.”