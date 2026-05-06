Ducks, Canadiens emerge as Cup contenders with youthful exuberance

Just like that, the youthful Anaheim Ducks and exuberant Montreal Canadiens have been turning heads since advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Anaheim eliminated the Edmonton Oilers in six games and Montreal moved on with a seven-game win against the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Canadiens open the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Ducks play Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at the Vegas Golden Knights, also Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS), after losing the opener 3-1 on Monday.

No less compelling has been the Ducks' ascent under coach Joel Quenneville, a three-time Stanley Cup-winning coach with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, '13, '15) and whose guidance has turned so quickly into victory and emphatically into playoff reality. That's impressed such adept young players like Cutter Gauthier, 22, Leo Carlsson, 21, and Jackson LaCombe, 25.

"A lot of us young guys are learning a lot as we go along, and I thought we got better throughout the first series," LaCombe said. "Being in the second round means a lot for us."