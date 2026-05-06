Wild's special teams remain key to comeback bid against Avalanche in West 2nd Round

“Special teams,” the Wild center said after a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

Indeed, the Wild are down 2-0 in the best-of-7 series, and their trouble on special teams has been a big culprit. In the past two games, they’re 0-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-7 on the penalty kill.

“Yeah, we’ve got to figure it out,” Minnesota captain Jared Spurgeon said of the penalty kill. “There are little situations, I think, that we have opportunities to get some momentum for ourselves, but it's going the other way. And it's when we get ourselves back in the game, we give one up. So, we got to correct that and get on the same page there.”

Game 3 is at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, SN1, CBC, OMNI, TVAS).

Both special teams have been an issue for Minnesota since the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild’s power play was third-best in the League during the regular season at 25.2 percent. Now it’s at 13.3 percent. Granted, the Wild got some great scoring opportunities on Tuesday, especially on their first power play, when they had six shots on goal. Scott Wedgewood just came up bigger. The Avalanche goaltender, who allowed six goals in Game 1, rebounded to allow two on Tuesday.