Maple Leafs win Draft Lottery, will have choice of McKenna or Stenberg at No. 1

The San Jose Sharks won the No. 2 pick, and the Vancouver Canucks have the No. 3 selection.

The Maple Leafs, who at 8.5 percent had the fifth-best chance of winning the lottery, would pick No. 1 for the third time. They chose forward Auston Matthews No. 1 in the 2016 NHL Draft and forward Wendel Clark in the 1985 NHL Draft.

The Maple Leafs landed the No. 1 pick two days after hiring Mats Sundin as senior executive adviser, hockey operations, and John Chayka as general manager.

“I’m extremely happy for the Toronto Maple Leafs fan base, of course,” Sundin, a Hockey Hall of Fame forward who played 13 seasons for Toronto, told ESPN. “It’s great to get the first pick. Great night, great lottery.”

When asked whether he’s had a chance to even discuss the draft yet, Sundin said, “Not really. We’re just starting, John and me, obviously first day yesterday and a lot of evaluation going on. Certainly this is really going to help when you’re looking into the future and try to help this team and what we’re looking for the future for the Toronto Maple Leafs, so it’s great to get the first pick.”

The 2026 draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

The lottery, which took place at the offices of NHL Network, set the order of selection for the first 16 picks for the clubs that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Only the two top picks were determined by the lottery. The remaining teams were slotted in by the order of their finish in the standings. Picks 17-32 will be determined by the results of the playoffs.

The Chicago Blackhawks have the No. 4 choice, and the New York Rangers will pick No. 5.

Toronto (32-36-14), which finished 28th in the NHL, could use the No. 1 pick to select left wing Gavin McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) of Penn State University. McKenna is No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting Central's final ranking of North American skaters.