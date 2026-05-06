Maple Leafs have 'monumental type of opportunity' after winning NHL Draft Lottery

Come to think of it, there aren’t many things that could be a better one.

Just consider what the new leadership regime of the Toronto Maple Leafs went through in a head-spinning 48-hour span.

On Sunday, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment released a statement announcing the hiring of Sundin as senior executive adviser, hockey operations, and Chayka as the 19th general manager in the franchise's history.

On Monday, the two were publicly introduced at a press conference that became heated at times and was, in the case of Chayka, greeted with universal criticism from a skeptical fan base.

Then, on Tuesday, came the denouement.

With Sundin, the Maple Leafs and Hockey Hall of Fame legend, on hand at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, for the NHL Draft Lottery, Toronto, which came into the night with the fifth-best odds of winning the lottery (8.5 percent), shocked its supporters and, perhaps, itself, when the Ping-Pong balls fell in its favor.

The surprise, the shock, the immediacy of it all, had Chayka summing it up in three simple words.

"Just, yeah, elated,” he said.

He should be.

Because on a night when it could have all gone so wrong, it instead couldn’t have ended up better.

Consider the fact that had any team leapfrogged the Maple Leafs, who finished 28th in NHL standings, in the lottery, they would have forfeited the pick, which was top-5 protected, to their rival Boston Bruins as part of the trade that landed them defenseman Brandon Carlo on March 7, 2025.

Had that scenario played out, the Sundin-Chayka era would have started out on a disastrous foot.

Instead, it arguably got an unexpected adrenalin boost.

"We needed some luck and we got it tonight,” Chayka said. “A long road ahead, of course, and lots of work to do still, but when you get a first overall pick, it's a monumental type of opportunity.

“I think it's a really good draft with a lot of good players. It's an honor to pick No. 1 overall.”