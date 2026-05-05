Lyon vs. Dobes goalie matchup in Eastern Conference 2nd Round

Low glove? It's worth remembering these goal totals do not represent a save percentage, but it was hard to ignore the biggest regular-season number being just over the pad and under the glove of Dobes, especially since it's more than double the 10.4-percent tracked average. Dobes does use a modern "fingers-up" glove position with the hand turned up almost like you're motioning for someone to stop, and it does take time to turn that glove down over the pad in what doesn't always look like the most natural motion. That was evident when Lightning Dominic James kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and snapped a short-side wrist shot under the glove to tie Game 5 in the second period. It is also something shooters are taught to look for and target with lower shots. The reality is only five of those 24 goals came on clean looks, one of those was a breakaway and all were earlier in the season when he was pushing his glove out at low shots more than tracking into them. It's also worth noting only one of four clean-look goals in the first round went in under the glove and Tampa targeted high-glove more often on those chances.

Beware the long limbs: Trying to convert second chances, or even cross-ice passes below the hash marks, along the ice give Dobes a chance to use his athleticism and long limbs to make a momentum-changing save. There were several against the Lightning on plays in tight. The need to get these pucks above the pad played a role in some of the goals under his glove, including nine off broken plays and bounces in the regular season.

Wait for the step out: Dobes had a habit of sliding and shifting outside his posts earlier in the season to the point he often wasn't covering anything with his big frame but has quieted his game and that tendency. He typically plays with a conservative initial depth within his crease but will take a step out once he reads shot, something he did aggressively on Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak alone in the middle of the ice five minutes into Game 1. It's a risk-reward read and waiting for that push out before making an east-west pass increases both the distance he must travel and the odds of scoring. As for sliding out of position, it happens most often now on odd-man rush passes, and the Canadiens' inability to prevent a second pass back the other way led to five goals in the regular season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL despite playing fewer games than four of the other goalies on the list.