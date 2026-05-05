'Quest for the Stanley Cup' premieres Tuesday

Behind-the-scenes series returns on NHL's YouTube channel

2026_QFTSC
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Quest for the Stanley Cup, the long-running behind-the-scenes series chronicling the Stanley Cup Playoffs, returns this season exclusively on the NHL’s YouTube channel. Produced by NHL Productions, the first episode in the four-part series is now available to watch here.

Episode one follows the Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres in their first postseason campaign since 2011 as they face the division rival Boston Bruins in the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will be treated to locker room pep talks from head coach Lindy Ruff, a ride-along interview with Sabres star Tage Thompson, and other off-ice moments with teammates Alex Tuch, Jason Zucker, Mattias Samuelsson and Josh Doan. Through mic’d up content and action-packed highlights from the six games of the First Round, fans get a front row view of Buffalo’s first series win since 2007.

Episodes will air on the NHL’s YouTube channel following each round and the Stanley Cup Final, taking fans on a whirlwind tour of the playoffs as teams vie for the most coveted trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Quest For The Stanley Cup first premiered in 2016 to critical acclaim and has earned two Sports Emmy Award nominations. The series is executive produced by Steve Mayer, President, NHL Content and Events.

Latest News

Twins players rock Wild sweaters on road trip

Lyon vs. Dobes goalie matchup in Eastern Conference 2nd Round

3 Things to Watch: Wild at Avalanche, Game 2 of Western Conference 2nd Round

Gionta 'rooting just for good hockey' in Canadiens-Sabres series

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Gustavsson to start in goal for Wild in Game 2 of Western 2nd Round

Dowd making playoff impact for Golden Knights following trade

Hurricanes have blueprint for success in Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hedman stepped away from Lightning because of mental health

Dobson will ‘feel even better’ for Canadiens in 2nd round after injury

Robinson to enjoy unique homecoming with Hurricanes in Game 3

Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

McKenna or Stenberg likely to be top prize for winner of NHL Draft Lottery

Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Golden Knights take opener from plucky Ducks

Barbashev gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Golden Knights edge Ducks in Game 1

Hall comes through as difference-maker despite 'B-minus' game for Hurricanes

Flyers can't finish job in OT loss in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round