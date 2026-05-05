'Quest for the Stanley Cup' premieres Tuesday

Episode one follows the Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres in their first postseason campaign since 2011 as they face the division rival Boston Bruins in the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will be treated to locker room pep talks from head coach Lindy Ruff, a ride-along interview with Sabres star Tage Thompson, and other off-ice moments with teammates Alex Tuch, Jason Zucker, Mattias Samuelsson and Josh Doan. Through mic’d up content and action-packed highlights from the six games of the First Round, fans get a front row view of Buffalo’s first series win since 2007.

Episodes will air on the NHL’s YouTube channel following each round and the Stanley Cup Final, taking fans on a whirlwind tour of the playoffs as teams vie for the most coveted trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Quest For The Stanley Cup first premiered in 2016 to critical acclaim and has earned two Sports Emmy Award nominations. The series is executive produced by Steve Mayer, President, NHL Content and Events.