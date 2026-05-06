The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Wednesday, May 6:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Avalanche extend lead on Wild in West 2nd Round
MacKinnon continues to wow for Colorado, which is 6-0 this postseason
© Michael Martin/NHLI
The scores
Western Conference Second Round
Avalanche 5, Wild 2 -- COL leads series 2-0
Games on Wednesday
Eastern Conference Second Round
Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) -- Game 1
Western Conference Second Round
Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS) -- Game 2 (VGK leads series 1-0)
What We Learned
Here is a key takeaway from Tuesday:
MacKinnon making his mark
Nathan MacKinnon has long been a great performer in the playoffs, but the forward seemed to be on another level for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild. MacKinnon had three points (one goal, two assists) for a third straight game and was also physical, credited with two hits, including a memorable one on Matt Boldy with 1:20 left in the third period. MacKinnon leads the undefeated Avalanche (6-0) this postseason with 10 points (four goals, six assists). Anything in particular lead to MacKinnon’s fantastic performance in Game 2? “I'm just excited to play,” he said. “Playoff hockey is obviously the best time of year. Yeah, just excited and just trying to have a good start.” His response was the only low-key thing he did Tuesday. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer
In Case You Missed It
Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:
FLYERS vs. HURRICANES
Flyers’ young core gaining valuable playoff experience
Nikishin could return for Hurricanes in Game 3 of East 2nd Round
Robinson to enjoy unique homecoming with Hurricanes in Game 3
Hurricanes have blueprint for success in Stanley Cup Playoffs
CANADIENS vs. SABRES
Dobson will ‘feel even better’ for Canadiens in 2nd round after injury
Gionta ‘rooting just for good hockey’ in Canadiens-Sabres series
Tuch hoping to lead Sabres on extended postseason run
Lyon vs. Dobes goalie matchup in Eastern Conference 2nd Round
NHL EDGE stats: Sabres-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs
DUCKS vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Ducks carrying ‘a lot of positives’ into Game 2 of Western 2nd Round
Dowd making playoff impact for Golden Knights following trade
WILD vs. AVALANCHE
MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche defeat Wild in Game 2 of West 2nd Round
Special teams remain key for Wild to come back in West 2nd Round