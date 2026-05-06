Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Avalanche extend lead on Wild in West 2nd Round

What We Learned

Here is a key takeaway from Tuesday:

MacKinnon making his mark

Nathan MacKinnon has long been a great performer in the playoffs, but the forward seemed to be on another level for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild. MacKinnon had three points (one goal, two assists) for a third straight game and was also physical, credited with two hits, including a memorable one on Matt Boldy with 1:20 left in the third period. MacKinnon leads the undefeated Avalanche (6-0) this postseason with 10 points (four goals, six assists). Anything in particular lead to MacKinnon’s fantastic performance in Game 2? “I'm just excited to play,” he said. “Playoff hockey is obviously the best time of year. Yeah, just excited and just trying to have a good start.” His response was the only low-key thing he did Tuesday. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer