Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Avalanche extend lead on Wild in West 2nd Round

MacKinnon continues to wow for Colorado, which is 6-0 this postseason

Avs_celebrate_vsWild

© Michael Martin/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Wednesday, May 6:

The scores

Western Conference Second Round 

Avalanche 5, Wild 2 -- COL leads series 2-0

Games on Wednesday

Eastern Conference Second Round

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) -- Game 1

Western Conference Second Round

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS) -- Game 2 (VGK leads series 1-0)

What We Learned

Here is a key takeaway from Tuesday:

MacKinnon making his mark

Nathan MacKinnon has long been a great performer in the playoffs, but the forward seemed to be on another level for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild. MacKinnon had three points (one goal, two assists) for a third straight game and was also physical, credited with two hits, including a memorable one on Matt Boldy with 1:20 left in the third period. MacKinnon leads the undefeated Avalanche (6-0) this postseason with 10 points (four goals, six assists). Anything in particular lead to MacKinnon’s fantastic performance in Game 2? “I'm just excited to play,” he said. “Playoff hockey is obviously the best time of year. Yeah, just excited and just trying to have a good start.” His response was the only low-key thing he did Tuesday. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

MIN@COL, Gm 2: MacKinnon pads lead with PPG on sizzling one-timer

In Case You Missed It

Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:

FLYERS vs. HURRICANES

Flyers’ young core gaining valuable playoff experience

Nikishin could return for Hurricanes in Game 3 of East 2nd Round

Robinson to enjoy unique homecoming with Hurricanes in Game 3

Hurricanes have blueprint for success in Stanley Cup Playoffs

CANADIENS vs. SABRES

Dobson will ‘feel even better’ for Canadiens in 2nd round after injury

Gionta ‘rooting just for good hockey’ in Canadiens-Sabres series

Tuch hoping to lead Sabres on extended postseason run

Lyon vs. Dobes goalie matchup in Eastern Conference 2nd Round

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

DUCKS vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Ducks carrying ‘a lot of positives’ into Game 2 of Western 2nd Round

Dowd making playoff impact for Golden Knights following trade

WILD vs. AVALANCHE

MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche defeat Wild in Game 2 of West 2nd Round

Special teams remain key for Wild to come back in West 2nd Round

Twins players rock Wild sweaters on road trip

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