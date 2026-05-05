Nikishin could return for Hurricanes in Game 3 of East 2nd Round

Defenseman cleared to be in lineup against Flyers following injury in 1st-round series finale

Alexander Nikishin update

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Alexander Nikishin has been cleared to return for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The rookie defenseman sustained a concussion in the second period of Game 4 in the first round, a four-game sweep of the Ottawa Senators. Nikishin needed assistance leaving the ice following a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven.

"He's been cleared now,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday, one day after a 3-2 overtime win at Lenovo Center that extended its series lead to 2-0. “We're always cautious with those things. 

“He had a couple good practices. If he gives us the green light, then that gives us the option to put him in for sure." 

Nikishin had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and was plus-18 in 81 games during the regular season. He did not have a point and was plus-1 in four games against Ottawa, averaging 16:31 of ice time.

Mike Reilly replaced Nikishin for the first two games against Philadelphia. He had two assists and was plus-3 in Game 1, a 3-0 victory here on Saturday.

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