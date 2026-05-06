Niagara Falls lights up in Sabres, Canadiens colors before 2nd round series

Niagara Falls couldn’t mist the chance to support the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The iconic waterfalls, located on the United States and Canada border, lit up in Sabres and Canadiens colors before the two teams face each other in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

On Tuesday night, the American Falls displayed blue and gold for the Sabres and the Canadian Falls displayed red, white and blue for the Canadiens.

Niagara Parks made the announcement on their social media accounts.