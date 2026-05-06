Niagara Falls lights up in Sabres, Canadiens colors before 2nd round series

Iconic landmark supports both teams ahead of matchup

Niagara Falls Canadiens Sabres colors

© Niagara Parks

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Niagara Falls couldn’t mist the chance to support the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

The iconic waterfalls, located on the United States and Canada border, lit up in Sabres and Canadiens colors before the two teams face each other in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

On Tuesday night, the American Falls displayed blue and gold for the Sabres and the Canadian Falls displayed red, white and blue for the Canadiens.

Niagara Parks made the announcement on their social media accounts.

On Instagram, the parks captioned the post, “We just hope both teams have fun.”

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round Series between the Sabres and Canadiens will be played at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET;  HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Short Shifts

Celebrini sends special message to young fan after themed birthday party

Twins players rock Wild sweaters on road trip

Schaefer, Martin kids team up for NHL Draft Lottery explainer

Newhook's highlight-reel midair, backhand, batted in goal wins series for Canadiens

North Carolina, Pennsylvania governors make friendly wager on Flyers vs Hurricanes

Sabres fans greet team at airport after Eastern 1st Round series win

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 1

Flyers fan returns stick York tossed into crowd after OT series-winning goal

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Flyers players Zegras, York, ring bell, fire up fans at 76ers game

Fleury, his kids hype Wild fans before Game 6 of Western Conference 1st Round

Jon Gruden hypes up Lightning fans before Game 5 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Gagne ‘ignites the orange’ for Flyers before Game 6

Pastrnak scores saucy breakaway goal in overtime to force Game 6

Buffalo fans sing ‘O Canada’ after microphone mishap

Penguins fans cheer Lemieux in attendance for Game 5

MLB’s Springer rocks full hockey gear for practice

Kopitar applauded by teammates, fans, even referees after final NHL game