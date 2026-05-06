3 Things to Watch: Ducks at Golden Knights, Game 2 of Western 2nd Round
Anaheim's LaCombe can set playoff assist record by defenseman; Vegas has 'better hockey to show' despite leading series
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LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights must improve against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.
Vegas coach John Tortorella said Anaheim was the better team in Game 1, even though the Golden Knights won 3-1. His opinion didn't change after studying video.
"We were not good," he said.
Tortorella declined to discuss specifics about Game 1 or changes Vegas might make in Game 2, but there is no mystery. The Ducks used their speed to their advantage and outshot the Golden Knights 34-22 in Game 1.
"They're a good team," Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "They're young. They're fast. They've got a lot of skill off the rush, so I think we've got to be really dialed-in in that area defensively."
The Golden Knights do feel like they adjusted over the course of Game 1.
"I thought we did a good job in between periods just talking about how we should fix ourselves and be a little more on top of them, slowing them down and really just taking away their speed and letting their tip guy tip it in," Vegas forward Mitch Marner said.
That said, the Golden Knights were far from their best. They rarely sustained pressure in the offensive zone and relied too much on goalie Carter Hart.
"We've got some better hockey to show," Vegas forward Colton Sissons said. "I thought we gave them a little too much time and space coming through the neutral zone and (were) just not hard enough ending plays. Carter was our best player by far. We've got to be better in front of him."
Teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series have won the series 86.2 percent of the time (363-58) in NHL history.
Here are three things to watch in Game 2:
1. Jackson LaCombe
The Ducks defenseman had a couple of forgettable moments in Game 1.
After a dazzling play by center Leo Carlsson to set him up with an open net in the second period, he passed up a shot. After a controversial decision by an official to wave off an icing in the third, he made a poor play with the puck that led to the winning goal.
But the 25-year-old has been outstanding in his first Stanley Cup Playoff run.
"This guy's special," Anaheim forward Ryan Poehling said.
An assist in Game 1 gave LaCombe 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in seven games. He tied Joe Micheletti's NHL record for fewest games to 10 playoff points by a defenseman and passed Hockey Hall of Fame forward Paul Kariya for fewest to 10 playoff points by an Anaheim player. Micheletti had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) for the St. Louis Blues in 1981. Kariya had 10 points (six goals, four assists) in eight games in 1997.
Now LaCombe has a chance to reach 10 playoff assists faster than any defenseman in NHL history. Micheletti had 10 in nine games in 1981, and Jaccob Slavin had 10 in nine games for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019.
2. Penalty kill
The Ducks went 8-for-16 on the power play against the Edmonton Oilers in the first round but 0-for-4 against the Golden Knights in Game 1.
"They did a good job against us," coach Joel Quenneville said. "Obviously, they've got great sticks. The time and space is a lot tighter. We had a couple looks, but at the same time, we had one of those special series in the last one where we don't expect to be scoring at that rate."
The Golden Knights went 15-for-16 against the Utah Mammoth on the penalty kill in the first round and are 19-for-20 in the playoffs.
"Carter has a little bit to do with it, made some saves," Tortorella said. "Yeah, it's a skilled team we're playing against. I think they feel confident. The biggest thing when our penalty kill started taking off a little bit is, we're going together. If we're going to be aggressive, we're moving all together. All four guys are aggressive. If we have to sit tight and hold on, we do that. Blocking shots at key times."
3. Traffic in front
Hart is 5-2-0 with a 2.49 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in the playoffs after making 33 saves in Game 1.
"He's so calm in the net, made some really big saves, especially late in the game," Hanifin said. "He's been incredible for us. We've just got to continue to build and keep playing well in front of him."
The Ducks want more traffic in front. Easier said than done.
"I mean, coming from Edmonton to this team, this team, their 'D' corps is just massive," Poehling said. "They play hard defensively. They're sound defensively. They're in the right spots, so you've really got to work to get your chances, and that's taking away the goalie's eyes, but it's going to be a lot harder to do that this series. But it's definitely something that I think that we're kind of (concentrating) on."
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Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Mason McTavish
Jeffrey Viel -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Olen Zellweger, Jansen Harkins, Ross Johnston
Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid, Reilly Smith
Injured: Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks hope Gudas, who is expected to miss his seventh straight game, will return during the series. When asked about the defenseman's chances of playing Wednesday, Quenneville said, "I'm going to stay no."