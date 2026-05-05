Ducks carrying ‘a lot of positives’ into Game 2 of Western 2nd Round

The question now is how each team will respond in Game 2 of the best-of-7 series here Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

“Maybe they didn’t play their best last night, and they stole one from us,” Ducks forward Ryan Poehling said Tuesday. “But from our standpoint, you just know that they’re going to come out harder. You know they’re going to make adjustments. They’re going to be tougher on us, try to slow us down, so know that’s coming. But yeah, (we want) more of the same.”

Anaheim was as advertised in Game 1. The Ducks displayed their speed against the Golden Knights and outshot them 34-22. They had plenty of scoring chances and didn’t allow the Golden Knights much time in their zone, and goalie Lukas Dostal was solid.

Ducks forward Troy Terry hit a post at 2:24 of the second period, 50 seconds before forward Brett Howden gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. About four minutes later, defenseman Jackson LaCombe had a chance to tie it but passed up a shot at an open net.

After forward Mikael Granlund tied it 1-1 at 13:57 of the third period, a controversial decision by an official to wave off an icing call led to forward Ivan Barbashev giving the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 15:02. Vegas forward Mitch Marner added an empty-net goal with six seconds left.

“A lot of positives coming out of that game,” Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. “I liked how we played. I thought we had good pace to our game. I thought ‘Dosty’ was good in net. I thought across the board, we had everybody contributing, and we had the energy we were looking for and the speed and the pace, and we had some good opportunities. We missed some great chances as well.”