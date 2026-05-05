Twins players rock Wild sweaters on road trip

MLB team travels in jerseys while NHL group continues playoff push towards Stanley Cup

Twins wear Wild jerseys

© Minnesota Twins

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Minnesota Twins know how to fly in style.

As the MLB team left for its road trip on Monday, each baseball player rocked a Minnesota Wild jersey, showing support for their local NHL team currently in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Twins catchers Ryan Jeffers and Victor Caratini specifically wore jerseys of the Wild’s goaltenders, Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt.

The Wild fell behind in the series with a 9-6 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round on Sunday at Ball Arena. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday in Denver (8 p.m ET; ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS).

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