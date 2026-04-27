Canadiens will 'stick to our system' in Game 5 coming off lost opportunity

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis made a pair of observations about Hagel's second goal that broke a 2-2 tie with 4:53 remaining in the third after the first three games were decided in overtime. The Lightning forward got credit for his sixth goal of the series when Nikita Kucherov quickly threw a puck on net from the right boards that went in off Hagel in front.

"There's nothing fancy about that play," St. Louis said. "As electric as 'Kuch' can be, he's got some simplicity in his game too. If you give him that he'll take it, and he just whips it there, so for us we just have to be more alert and aware that this could be possible. But we probably have to have some simplicity in our game in throwing pucks in there as well when we have some space, create some chaos."

Texier echoed the need to keep things simple in certain situations.

"When play tightens up, especially late in the game when it gets really tight, we have to work on their defensemen more, try to put them in danger," he said. Whether it's us or them, I think things really tighten up in the neutral zone in the third period, especially in the neutral zone.

"So, I think that's when we need to get behind their defense and try not to be so cute. That's what we're going to try to do in Tampa is to wear them down a bit. We've shown that we can do that, so we've got to get going with that."