Crozier hit on Slafkovsky could prove to be series-changer for Lightning

Crozier certainly did that in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday with one crunching body check heard around the hockey world.

Asked where his flattening of Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at 17:48 of the second period of Tampa Bay’s 3-2 victory ranked among his all-time hits in hockey at any level or age, Crozier replied, “No.1. Easily.”

It should, considering it proved to be the turning point of the game.

Perhaps the series too.

The Lightning were trailing 2-0 late in the second and struggling to gain momentum in front of a raucous Bell Centre crowd that was feeding off two recent Montreal goals. Having already lost two of the first three games, Tampa Bay was in danger of falling behind 3-1 in this best-of-7 series and having to subsequently win the next three to advance.

Then, suddenly, Crozier caught Slafkovsky with his head down and flattened the 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward. The building immediately went silent except for the Lightning bench.

“I think it was a clean solid check,” Crozier said. “I was able to time it up right. And yeah, it felt good.”

The hit was the catalyst for a three-goal comeback, starting with Guentzel's goal with 54 seconds remaining in the second. Hagel scored twice in the third period, making this series a best-of-3.

“I mean, that’s just a big-time hit and it got everyone into the game,” Guentzel said. “The bench really got fired up about it.

“Sometimes something like that can change a game. We ended up scoring right after that. It was obviously great.”