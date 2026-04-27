Subban's bond with Montreal remains strong through Canadiens' playoff run

Facing elimination, down 3-2, Subban subbed for ailing defenseman Jaroslav Spacek, played solidly in a 4-1 win backed by goalie Jaroslav Halak's 53-save performance, then was part of a 2-1 series-clinching victory in Washington two nights later.
After veteran Andrei Markov, Montreal's power-play quarterback and anchor on defense, went down with a torn ACL in Game 1 of the conference semifinals against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Subban's workload increased and he never looked back, sticking with the Canadiens for the 2010-11 season and beyond until his trade to Nashville.
The playoff debut anniversary wasn't on his calendar, but Subban was pleased to be reminded of it, recalling the event in the finest detail. He spoke of being told the night before by Guy Boucher, his coach with Hamilton of the American Hockey League, that he was being called up, of a 5:30 a.m. wakeup call the next morning for a game-day flight to Montreal, and of his wide range of emotions having just won a Calder Cup Playoff series to now suiting up for the Canadiens in an elimination game.
Sixteen years later, Subban was eager to discuss Hutson, the 5-foot-9, 162-pound second-season defenseman who skips around the ice like a water bug, twirling and pirouetting, rushing at high speed and finding passing lanes unlike anyone with the Canadiens since Markov.