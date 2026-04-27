Subban's bond with Montreal remains strong through Canadiens' playoff run

"Lane is a guy who can do a lot out there but with the kind of team he's on, he doesn't have to. He doesn't necessarily need to open the game up and getting a guy to understand that is exactly why I want to talk about (Canadiens coach Martin) St. Louis. I really believe that Marty's done a phenomenal job with this group. You can see how far he's come as a coach, his growth, his understanding of how to deal with players, getting the most out of them.

"As a coach, you have failed if you don't squeeze every drop of juice out of every player. That's your job, to get the best out of everyone. Marty understands that. I'm impressed by it because it's usually veteran coaches who have been around the game for 20 or 30 years who know how to do that.

"You have to earn the respect of the players first, then know what to say and when to say it. Marty seems to have a firm grip of understanding how to get through to these guys. They want to play for him, you can see that."

Voted winner of the 2013 Norris Trophy as best defenseman, Subban is still adored in this city, a colossally popular player whose No. 76 jersey is still worn by fans nearly a decade after he was traded to the Nashville Predators for Shea Weber in a June 29, 2016, exchange that shook Montreal to its core.