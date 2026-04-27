Hagel scores twice in 3rd, Lightning rally in Game 4 against Canadiens

Hagel tied it 2-2 with his fifth goal of the series on the power play at 1:40 of the third period. He set up in the goalmouth and escaped coverage to score on Kucherov’s backdoor pass across the crease.

The forward then gave Tampa Bay its first lead of the game when he teamed up with Kucherov again on the go-ahead goal at 15:07 for the 3-2 final. Shortly after Montreal killed a 1:11 two-man advantage, Hagel planted himself at the front of the net and deflected Kucherov's shot from the right circle past Dobes' backside.

“He’s the best player in the world,” Hagel said of Kucherov, who finished second in the NHL with 130 points (44 goals, 86 assists). “He’s been doing it continuously every single year. Yeah, I got the opportunity to play with him for many years, so maybe you can say I gained a little bit of chemistry with him. But at the same time, you put that guy out with any five guys, he’s going to make five guys around him better.”

Bolduc put Montreal up 1-0 at 10:06 of the second period. Trying to cut past Tampa Bay defenseman Darren Raddysh while driving to the left side of the net, Bolduc chipped the puck up off Vasilevskiy’s pad with one hand before it bounced off his arm and past the Lightning goalie.

Caufield, who scored 51 goals in the regular season, pushed it to 2-0 at 13:29 with the Canadiens’ fifth power-play goal of the series. He slipped out from behind the net to set up in the goalmouth and put away Nick Suzuki’s backdoor pass from the left corner with a snap shot.

The first three games of the series were each decided in overtime, and Game 4 marked the first time in the series neither team scored in the first period.

“It’s tight. There’s a reason that we had three games go into overtime,” Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle said. “It’s just weird bounces. Certain plays impact the game, it’s just the way it goes. Hopefully next time the puck doesn’t go off a guy’s face into the net.”

NOTES: It was the Lightning’s first multigoal comeback in a playoff game since Game 3 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Final, when they rallied for a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers. … All four games of the series have been come-from-behind wins. It is the first time the first four games of a playoff series have been comeback wins since the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets rallied for wins in each of the first five games of the 2019 Western Conference First Round series.