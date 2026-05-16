Brind'Amour relishing chance to guide Hurricanes to Stanley Cup

Brind'Amour has been part of 94 of the Hurricanes' 96 Stanley Cup Playoff wins since the franchise moved to Carolina from Hartford in 1997 -- 39 as a player and 55 as their coach. The Hurricanes have qualified for the playoffs and won at least one series in each of his eight seasons. They qualified for the postseason only five times before that, including not at all in the nine seasons prior to him becoming head coach.

While some coaches in other markets reach their expiration date after two or three seasons, Brind'Amour's impact with Carolina has yet to fade. The Hurricanes went 53-22-7 this season to finish first in their division for the fourth time under him.

He already holds the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers coaching record for playoff wins (55-42) and, with a 378-182-56 record in 616 games, is only six behind Paul Maurice (384-391-46 with 99 ties in 920 games) for most regular-season wins.

The only NHL coaches with longer tenures with their current teams are Jon Cooper, who just completed his 14th season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Jared Bednar, who is in his 10th season with the Colorado Avalanche.

"Nobody understands or embodies the essence of that franchise, the identity of it when it's at its best better than him," said former Hurricanes goalie and current ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, who was Brind'Amour's teammate for parts of three seasons in Carolina (2001-04). "It's really amazing, and it's earned. He never takes anything for granted.

"He doesn't take the role for granted."

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Brind'Amour has often downplayed his role in Carolina's success. During his first playoff series as coach, in the 2019 Eastern Conference First Round against the Washington Capitals, he remarked, "The coaching thing is fun, but I always say it's a little overrated. Your players play."

A hard-nosed center who played 1,484 games during 20 seasons in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues, Flyers and Hurricanes, Brind'Amour has never lost that appreciation for the players. It's one of the things that makes him so relatable.

"It's so easy to play for a guy who has done it," defenseman Sean Walker said. "He was a player. He gets it. He's a champion. He's won. Every day, he has an amazing speech that makes you want to run through a brick wall. He's awesome. Everyone will tell you that."

Staal, a center who played for six seasons for the Pittsburgh Penguins before being traded to Carolina in 2012, remembers well what it was like to play against Brind'Amour.

"Pretty much the way he coaches -- intense and hardworking, and not willing to give you an inch," Staal said. "And he's exactly that in every other aspect of his life."

Brind'Amour has a way of making it clear, though, that he's in the battle with his players -– not against them.

"He's invested," forward Jordan Martinook said. "As much as we're invested in the game, he's right there with us. He was a player, so he knows that, and you see the fire."

The word mentioned most often about Brind'Amour is "genuine." There's no need to read between the lines with him.

"I've always loved and respected Roddy because he's real," said Weekes, who, along with Brind'Amour, helped the Hurricanes reach the 2002 Stanley Cup Final. "For some people, it's about the sizzle, it's about this, it's about that. For him, it's about the steak. It's authentic. In everything he says, there's an authenticity, it's real. There's no playing a role. There isn't jargon.

"He's just a real guy that does real things and treats people really well."