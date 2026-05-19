Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Canadiens win Game 7 in OT

Will face Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final after eliminating Sabres

MTL_celebrates_vsBUF

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Tuesday, May 19

The scores

Eastern Conference Second Round 

Canadiens 3, Sabres 2 (OT) -- MTL wins series 4-3

Next up

There are no games Tuesday, but one game Wednesday

Western Conference Final

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC) -- Game 1

How will the Golden Knights match up against the Avalanche in the Western Conference Final?

What We Learned

Here is a key takeaway from Monday:

Don’t doubt Dobes

There was some concern that Jakub Dobes was starting to tire and lose the mojo that helped the Montreal Canadiens reach the second round, but the rookie goalie held strong in his second Game 7 this season, a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres. And, it appears, he’s ready to roll right into the Eastern Conference Final. In an interview with Sportsnet after the game Monday, Dobes was asked how he was holding up 14 games in, more than any other goalie this season. "Me?" he replied in a tone that seemed mock offended by the question. “Oh, I can play 40 more.” Dobes, who has emerged as the heart of this Canadiens team, has a 2.52 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 14 postseason games. Those numbers might not quite stack up against the 1.12 and .950 of Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, but Dobes does have thorough testing under pressure. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

NHL Tonight on Montreal in Game Seven

In Case You Missed It

Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:

CANADIENS vs. SABRES

Newhook scores in OT, Canadiens top Sabres in Game 7 to advance to East Final

St. Louis, Canadiens continue special journey with latest Game 7 OT win

Sabres gave 'everything they had' in Game 7 OT loss to Canadiens

CANADIENS vs. HURRICANES

Hurricanes have 'seen enough' of playoff disappointments, ready to prove it

GOLDEN KNIGHTS vs. AVALANCHE

Golden Knights see mental break as important as physical rest ahead of West Final

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