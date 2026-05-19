The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Tuesday, May 19
Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Canadiens win Game 7 in OT
Will face Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final after eliminating Sabres
© Getty Images
The scores
Eastern Conference Second Round
Canadiens 3, Sabres 2 (OT) -- MTL wins series 4-3
Next up
There are no games Tuesday, but one game Wednesday
Western Conference Final
Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC) -- Game 1
What We Learned
Here is a key takeaway from Monday:
Don’t doubt Dobes
There was some concern that Jakub Dobes was starting to tire and lose the mojo that helped the Montreal Canadiens reach the second round, but the rookie goalie held strong in his second Game 7 this season, a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres. And, it appears, he’s ready to roll right into the Eastern Conference Final. In an interview with Sportsnet after the game Monday, Dobes was asked how he was holding up 14 games in, more than any other goalie this season. "Me?" he replied in a tone that seemed mock offended by the question. “Oh, I can play 40 more.” Dobes, who has emerged as the heart of this Canadiens team, has a 2.52 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 14 postseason games. Those numbers might not quite stack up against the 1.12 and .950 of Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, but Dobes does have thorough testing under pressure. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer
In Case You Missed It
Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:
CANADIENS vs. SABRES
Newhook scores in OT, Canadiens top Sabres in Game 7 to advance to East Final
St. Louis, Canadiens continue special journey with latest Game 7 OT win
Sabres gave 'everything they had' in Game 7 OT loss to Canadiens
CANADIENS vs. HURRICANES
Hurricanes have 'seen enough' of playoff disappointments, ready to prove it
GOLDEN KNIGHTS vs. AVALANCHE
Golden Knights see mental break as important as physical rest ahead of West Final