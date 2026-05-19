Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Canadiens win Game 7 in OT

What We Learned

Here is a key takeaway from Monday:

Don’t doubt Dobes

There was some concern that Jakub Dobes was starting to tire and lose the mojo that helped the Montreal Canadiens reach the second round, but the rookie goalie held strong in his second Game 7 this season, a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres. And, it appears, he’s ready to roll right into the Eastern Conference Final. In an interview with Sportsnet after the game Monday, Dobes was asked how he was holding up 14 games in, more than any other goalie this season. "Me?" he replied in a tone that seemed mock offended by the question. “Oh, I can play 40 more.” Dobes, who has emerged as the heart of this Canadiens team, has a 2.52 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 14 postseason games. Those numbers might not quite stack up against the 1.12 and .950 of Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, but Dobes does have thorough testing under pressure. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer