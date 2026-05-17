Andersen's puck-handling skills are 'huge asset' for Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Playoffs

While Andersen was putting up eye-popping numbers (8-0, NHL-best 1.12 goals-against average and .950 save percentage) in helping Carolina sweep its way through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, his puck-handling was an unheralded part of that success. It’s something the Montreal Canadiens or the Buffalo Sabres, whichever team advances to face the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Thursday, will undoubtedly be aware of because of how well it fits into the way they play.

“His ability to play the puck is a huge asset, especially for a team like Carolina that has speed,” ESPN analyst and former NHL goalie Kevin Weekes said. “He helps them exit out of their D-zone quicker, and then they can attack faster. They force you to play at a pace and a tempo that is uncomfortable and it’s a lot easier to do that when you’re getting out of your D-zone faster, and he certainly helps with that.”

The Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers experienced that in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Carolina generates relentless pressure with its forecheck and puck possession that results in extended shifts in the offensive zone. When opponents are finally able to get the puck out and try to establish some forecheck pressure of their own, those efforts are often diffused by the combination of Andersen’s puck-handling and the Hurricanes defensemen quickly skating or passing it out of the defensive zone.

As a result, the Hurricanes have allowed an average of 25.1 shots on goal per game through the first two rounds, which are second fewest in the playoffs behind the Tampa Bay Lightning (22.3), who lost to the Canadiens in seven games in the first round. Despite two games going to overtime, Philadelphia managed just 22.8 shots on goal and 34 shot attempts per game in the four games against Carolina.

“When we play teams that have good puck-handling goaltenders, it's tough for us to get our forecheck going, too,” Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. “Freddie is very underrated at it. The quicker we can get pucks out of our end and put in their end, the stress is on them. So, it just goes along with what we're trying to do.”

Teams put even more emphasis in the playoffs on making simple plays such as dumping the puck in and trying to retrieve it below the goal line. That adds even more value to Andersen’s ability to thwart some of those attempts by stopping the puck in the trapezoid behind the net or before it reaches the corners and passing it to one of his teammates to start the breakout.

“Nowadays everybody forechecks,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Everybody is putting pucks in deep way more than they have ever. So, that’s a big part of it. If you can get good puck touches all over, it’s important.

“That’s one of his skillsets, so that certainly helps.”